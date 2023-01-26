This week saw the market digesting a slew of big-name earnings at the same time as focusing firmly on what the Fed would do next week during the Fed’s blackout period. US stocks don’t want to second guess the Fed right now as STIR markets price in two rate cuts this year, but the Fed’s last dot plot communication in December was that there would be no rate cuts through all of 2023. Which source is right? The Fed or STIR markets? That question will be answered next week. The BoC hiked by 25 bps as expected and is probably now on pause, while Germany finally relented and sent tanks to help Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Other key events from the past week
Microsoft earnings: Slowing growth, Jan 24: Microsoft reported it expects slowing revenue growth in its cloud-computing business. This, alongside earnings from 3M and Texas Instruments, raised some concerns about slowing US growth midweek. However, all eyes will be on the Fed for its take next week.
Geopolitics wobble: German tanks, Jan 25: The German Government is to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and the US is to send 30 Abrams tanks. Investors should watch in case this escalates the Russian/Ukraine crisis and causes a risk-off move and a flight to the USD and the further selling of stocks.
CAD: BoC hikes by 25bps, Jan 25: The BoC hiked rates by 25bps as expected on Wednesday and expects to pause rates now. Governor Macklem said the pause was conditional on the economy developing broadly in line with forecasts.
Key events for the coming week
EUR: Inflation focus, Feb 1: Headline inflation is expected to fall to 8.7% from 2% y/y. Better than expected data since the start of the year has led to hopes the Eurozone could avoid a recession, but will inflation remain sticky?
Microsoft gains? Is Microsoft primed for a seasonal boost despite recent earnings?
USD: Interest Rate Decision, Feb 1: Soft or hard landing? What will the Fed signal now on Wednesday? Will it change its outlook to reflect more confidence over falling inflation or will it keep to its aggressive December messaging?
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar holds near multi-month lows as focus shifts to US GDP – LIVE
The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand on Thursday as investors gear up for the high-tier US data. The US economy is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 2.6% in the fourth quarter and investors will asses how this data will impact the Fed's policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is holding steady at around 1.0900 in the European session. The US Dollar consolidates near multi-month lows amid weaker Treasury yields and a cautious risk tone. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on EUR/USD ahead of the critical US GDP release.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,940, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,940 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
Shiba Inu in descent as profit-taking accelerates among early bulls
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for the first real test of the year as US GDP numbers are coming out later this Thursday. From a technical point of view, the price action on the screen is not really painting a rosy picture.