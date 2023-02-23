The Fed’s path of policy rates remains a key focus for risk markets this week. The FOMC minutes did not contain any surprises and all eyes will remain on incoming US labour and inflation data. Midweek, the RBNZ took a more hawkish stance than some analysts expected despite the natural disaster impacting economic activity. This sent the AUDNZD sharply lower. The GBP also saw some rare good news as services and manufacturing PMIs surprised to the upside. This sent the EURGBP sharply lower and could mark the start of a pullback for the EURGBP pair medium term. The path of Fed hikes remains the key focus of the market right now as re-pricing is still underway for a more hawkish Fed.
Other key events from the past week
GBP: PMI surprise, Feb 21: The GBP was lifted on Tuesday of this week as PMIs showed a surprise surge higher coming in above market expectations for all prints. Is the worst now behind for the GBP?
NZD: RBNZ keeps the hawkish tone, Feb 22: The RBNZ retained a hawkish stance this week despite the recent fallout from Cyclone Gabrielle. It hiked by 50bps, considered 75bps, and maintain a peak rate projection of 5.5%.
FOMC minutes: more hikes needed, Feb 22: The FOMC minutes did not contain any surprises, but some participants favoured a 50bps hike and all saw the need for more rate hikes ahead. Inflation data at the end of this week in the form of the Core PCE print will be the next clue as to the Fed’s pace of hikes.
Key events for the coming week
China return?: PMI release, March 1: PMI prints for February are out on Wednesday and Friday of next week. The big question is whether this data will start to show signs of optimism regarding a China bounce? Watch the China 50.
Microsoft move? Check out Microsoft’s strong seasonals on its AI move.
EUR: Inflation focus, March 2: The headline flash inflation for February is expected to fall to 8.2% next week from 8.5% in January, but a big surprise higher will likely increase expectations of a more hawkish ECB. Expect EUR volatility.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses 0.6800 as risk-aversion leads the way
AUD/USD trades near an intraday low of 0.6780 as the dismal market mood undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency. A sharp decline in US indexes hints at continued risk-off moves in Asia.
EUR/USD settles below 1.0600 ahead of critical US data
The US Dollar kept advancing on Thursday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh February low of 1.0576. American GDP suffered a downward revision, while inflation keeps pushing higher, spurring risk aversion. US PCE Price Index coming up next.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800 Premium
Spot gold remains on the back foot, with XAU/USD bottoming this Thursday at $1,817.42 a troy ounce. The US Dollar maintained its momentum throughout the day, pausing temporarily during European trading hours but resuming its advance after the US opening.
Shiba Inu: This bullish setup suggests a 30% rally on the cards
Shiba Inu price noted a decent recovery at the beginning of the year. The meme token has since observed a pullback in value, which gave SHIB traders the impression that a downtrend might be on the way. However, the current conditions of the market actually indicate a rather opposite price momentum.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.