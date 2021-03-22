Market movers today
We start the week in a quiet fashion today with few key data releases. Jerome Powell will give a speech on innovation at the BIS Innovation Summit, which is unlikely to contain market moving content.
In Germany, chancellor Merkel and state premiers will gather to discuss the possibility of stricter lockdown measures after rising Covid-19 cases and a sluggish vaccine roll-out.
Markets will also keep an eye on the ECB's weekly data on bond holdings, after the Governing Council committed to scaling up its PEPP purchases to a "significantly higher pace" at the last meeting.
Later this week, the highlight will be the March flash PMIs on Wednesday from Europe and the US. Friday also brings the release of PCE inflation from the US, which is Fed's favoured inflation measure as well as Michigan consumer sentiment.
The 60 second overview
Fed: On Friday the Federal Reserve announced it will not extend the relief on the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) for banks. The relief was granted last year during the pandemic. We view the decision as USD positive and it could send Treasury yields even higher if banks have to offload large amounts of US Treasury bonds.
Turkey: Turkey is in focus this morning, with the lira plunging as much as 15% in early trading after president Erdogan sacked the central bank governor for the latest 200bp hike. Turkey is on its fourth central bank governor in less than two years. Volatility is set to remain high, but markets likely expect more rate cuts to come.
Equities: Equities ended the week very mixed after a volatile day where rates once again dominated the action in equity markets. US banks the biggest loser after Fed decided not to extend the SLR exception. Most defensive sectors in green and growth outperforming value with a small margin. The sector rotation was quite visible in the relative performance across US indices with Dow -0.7%, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq +0.8% and Russell 2000 +0.9%. Sentiment is mostly negative in Asia this morning. Japanese equites leading the declines as major autos taking a hit after Renesas warned of chip shortage following a factory fire. Futures in Europe and US are mixed with growth stocks higher as US are lower this morning.
FI: 10Y US Treasury yields rose a few bp on Friday as the Federal Reserve declined to extend the relief on the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) for banks. The decision could send Treasury yields higher if banks have to offload large amounts of US Treasury bonds, but market participants differ on the magnitude of the impact on US Treasuries. The rise in US Treasury yields also sent the 10Y US-German yield spread back to pre-corona levels of 200bp. Given that ECB will scale up QE in the coming months then the US-German spread could continue to widen.
FX: We see a stronger dollar, Scandies lower, a stronger Sterling and we see many EM crosses as bottoming out versus USD, though RUB being an exception to this. A stronger and faster US recovery may bring more USD strength faster than we anticipate, while an EU growth surprise, a US recovery slowdown or a US-China trade deal removing tariffs are upside risks to EUR/USD.
Credit: HY bonds were under pressure on Friday and widened around 5bp while IG was marginally tighter. iTraxx Xover widened to 244bp (+1bp) and Main was more or less unchanged at 47bp.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fills bearish gap and climbs to 1.1900 area
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1900, having opened with a bearish weekly gap. The spot found decent support ahead of 100-day SMA. Retreating Treasury yields capped any strong gains for the USD bulls and helped limit the slide. Fed’s Chair Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3850 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 following a dip to near 1.3820, as the US dollar bulls take a breather amid falling Treasury yields. EU prepares to block AstraZeneca exports to the UK. Chancellor Sunak is up for delaying online sales tax hike. Fedspeak and vaccine news closely eyed.
Gold: Not out of the woods yet, ascending trend-line holds the key
Gold witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading action on Monday. A combination of supporting factors helped limit any further losses, at least for now. Retreating US bond yields extended some support.
Ethereum eyes a 40% bull rally
Ethereum price sits on a massive demand barrier, failing to hold above, which could be fatal. ETH bulls could trigger a massive upswing if a higher high at $1,945 is formed. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1,700 could kickstart another downtrend to $1,542.
Three questions to consider as economic data comes into view
As we start a new trading week there are a few things to consider. Firstly, what does the Fed think about the sharp rise in Treasury yields after its meeting last week? 10-year Treasury yields are comfortably above 1.7%.