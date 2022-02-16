Outlook: We get a ton more data today on top of what we already have, including US retail sales, industrial production (we are a services economy) and the last Fed minutes. From an economics perspective, the important one is retail sales, likely a nice rebound from -1.9% in Dec (itself attributed to extra-early holiday shopping given everyone knew about supply chain problems). The retail sales number will have a falling-domino effect on expectations for inflation, unemployment and other measures.

Industrial production is forecast up by about 0.5% after a 0.1% drop in Dec. Note that “industrial output” includes not only factories, but also mining, and mining includes oil drilling. The WSJ and others report the price of oil is juicy enough to have inspired the shale guys, whose output is rising again.

As for the Fed minutes, it’s out of date now that Bullard (and others) are debating ending QE early and 50 bp in March. At a guess, chief Powell still wants to maintain “maximum flexibility” that that was the message in the press conference, so will be the message in the minutes.

It’s important to acknowledge that the Fed decision-making process is a careful one. It’s all too easy to say they waffle and waste time, but these decisions are literally of historic significance. It’s also important to note that the Fed economists don’t know any better than anyone else whether inflation is becoming entrenched and persistent, or might actually fade in reality as well as in the numbers (which will happen if only because of the base effect). The Fed doesn’t know when the supply chain issues will get resolved, either.

Every day we get new estimates and opinions. One says inflation is awful and will stay bad, and the next day we see a well-reasoned argument that inflation will fade. Which is right? We don’t know, even if we tend to favor the view that inflation will be higher for longer unless and until we get a recession. The important point is that the Fed doesn’t know, either, plus it has to wrestle with a financial market stuffed full of self-interest and truculence. It would be easy to blunder and end up with a liquidity crisis or some other disaster. Given all these issues, we should not be surprised if the Fed quiets down a bit. As we have noted before, there is no central censorship, so any regional Fed president can say anything at all, but on the whole, we have enough to chew on and a little thoughtful silence is called for.

The perception of risk today is already skewed badly. We blame the stock market to a large extent, which wants to avoid a sell-off and will buy into whatever latest silly excuse comes rolling along. This time it was buying into Russian de-escalation, which experts with satellites says is just a lie.

While we don’t expect any shots to get fired anytime soon, we do expect reality-checking to cut hard into gains by the commodity currencies and merging markets. Risk-on has been kind to the CAD, AUD, and peso, but may not last. By the way, Canada reports inflation today. Now there’s a central bank that knows how to thread multiple needles at the same time, one of which is labelled Fed.

Tidbit 1: The Treasury report on capital flows is unreadable by any sane person without six hours to spare, so we are always happy when somebody else picks out some of the good stuff. This time it’s Deutsche Bank, showing Europe has been a big buyer of US Treasuries. Well, you would, too, if your home issue had a negative return. That, of course, will be changing. The Bund yield is already positive, if not exactly fat. The second chart delivers food for thought–the vast amount of US Treasuries bought by the US Treasury itself. Presumably, when that tails off, there will be surplus of US paper seeking a home. Increase in supply, drop in price.

Tidbit 2: There is a minor storm brewing among statisticians because of one of their failures–the failure to include a decent measure of housing costs in official inflation data. This is true in the US, UK and Europe. Someday we may find out why, but the several logical explanations immediately present themselves, including regional differences and political influence.

The exclusion of housing costs from inflation data rose to the front page on a warning by ECB board member and economics professor Schnabel, who said the unprecedented rise in house prices can’t be ignored and if it were included, it would change the policy considerations. It would add 0.6% to Q3 inflation and take it to the target of 2% (instead of 1.4%).

The FT reports “Even without the recent 8.8 per cent annual surge in eurozone house prices, Schnabel said January’s rise in consumer inflation to a new high of 5.1 per cent and the fall of unemployment to an all-time low of 7 per cent meant ‘the risk of acting too late has increased and therefore we need a careful reassessment of the inflation outlook’.”

Schnabel said “We also have to ensure that current high inflation does not become entrenched in expectations because that could then give rise to a wage-price spiral.”

Tidbit 3: Nobody names politics or foreign affairs as a primary mover in FX. A US presidential impeachment doesn’t harm the dollar, just as the first major government shutdown during the Clinton years failed to have an effect.

Some countries go without any government for months on end (Netherlands) and nobody would say that Macron’s nearly sure win in France is going anything for (or against) the euro. We did see some financial market effects in some place, like Italian bond yields, during the bank failure issues and the other way when QE came along and Italy got a big share, but it’s doubtful there was any spillover effect on the euro. The two big exceptions are Grexit and Brexit.

For the dollar, war is a different kettle of fish. As the biggest safe haven of the safe-haven gang (Swiss franc and yen), it benefits from talk of war and the start of war, as shown most dramatically in Gulf War One. In the current situation of Russia potentially invading Ukraine, the dollar got some degree of boost, although with hawkish Fed talk and rising yields at the same time, nobody can tease apart the two factors. When Russia denied it was going to invade and (maybe) pulled back some troops, the dollar got sold--but not a lot. That’s probably because no person over the age of 10 would believe a word Putin says.

The foreign affairs experts on TV are not of the same mind. One thing seems solid: deterrence worked: Putin didn’t expect the Nato response. He likes the attention from world leaders, but that attention is a two-edged sword, because he needs to appear a winner. What he is demanding is far more than Nato rejecting Ukraine as a member–he also wants missiles moved and several other Nato concessions, especially retreat away from the Russian border. He has to get something out of this in order to be able to pull back with what passes for dignity.

And pull back he must. Russia can’t win a conventional war against Nato (and nukes are out of the question). With all the planning and scenario-building going on in Washington and elsewhere, Nato should be able to come up with a basket of goodies to make the big bad wolf go away from the door. Not all the experts agree, but we find more convincing those who say it may not be over for quite some time, but Nato will prevail. Prevailing may mean giving up its shoes and socks, and that’s okay, too.

There is an oddball idea going around that the US-engineered the Russian move to the Ukrainian border as a way to herd the Europeans in Nato back under US influence and leadership. In other words, the Russian threat may entail a false flag initiative but it’s really the US waving the false flag. Another goofy idea is that the US State Dept is simply lying about everything, especially that genocide video, because after all, the US government has been known to lie before so let’s not trust anything it says now. We’d say both positions are improbable and ridiculous, and arise from a toxic well.

You’d think the safe-haven effect would be steady until it’s over, but we guess the euro did well yesterday on the idea that Russia was giving in to the big and unprecedented push-back from Nato. This sentiment can wax and wane until it’s over, which might take quite a long time. And we can’t untangle this “cause” from all the other factors that determine exchange rates, mostly yield differentials but some other factors, too, including cross-border confidence in government institutions.

