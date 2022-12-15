As expected, the Fed raised its interest rates by 50bp to 4.25/4.50% range, the dot plot showed that the Fed officials’ median forecast for the peak Fed rate rose to 5.1%.
Plus, the distribution of rate forecasts skewed higher, with 7 officials out of 19 predicting that the rates could rise above 5.25%.
Moreover, the inflation forecast for next year was revised higher DESPITE the latest decline in inflation.
And the median rate forecast for 2024 was revised higher to 4.1%.
In summary, the FOMC message was very clear: the Fed is not ready to stop hiking rates - even though they will be hiking by smaller chunks.
Today, the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) are also expected to hike the rates by 50bp to tame inflation in Europe.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.2300 ahead of BOE decision
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2300 amid a broad rebound in the US Dollar. Hawkish Fed guidance and recession fears are supporting the safe-haven US Dollar. All eyes are now on the BOE policy decision, with the voting composition to be closely scrutinized.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0650, ECB policy announcements eyed
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0650, as the risk-off mood gains traction, underpinning the US Dollar demand. The Fed projected a higher rate peak after announcing a 50 bps rate hike. The Euro awaits the ECB rate decision for fresh trading impetus.
Gold: 200-HMA pokes sellers, ahead of central banks, US Retail Sales
Gold price recovers from the intraday low as it picks up bids to $1,795 heading into Thursday’s European session. The metal’s latest rebound could be linked to the technical correction, as well as the market’s cautious mood ahead of the multiple central bank announcements.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
ECB Preview: Five reasons to expect Lagarde to lift the Euro with a hawkish hike Premium
Frankfurt's Weihnachtsmarkt is surely lit up nicely for Christmas – but the European Central Bank (ECB), headquartered in that German city, is unlikely to provide any gifts for markets.