This is a big week for the USD. All eyes are on the FOMC later today and then the Non-Farm payroll later in the week. There has been a growing expectation that the FED is going to be outlining its desire to hold back on the aggressive rate hiking flight path that they have been on. Today's expected .75% rate rise will be the 4th consecutive .75% rise which will see rates in the 3.75 to 4 range. Talk of the terminal rate (the peak in rates) is widespread and has already affected the bond yields and consequently the USD. However, I do not think this ever-growing dovish sentiment is totally aligned with reality. The Fed’s 6 rate rises this year have shown they are serious about getting the rampant inflation under control. They will not, in my opinion, want to undermine this hard work too early. The big issue for the FED is the buoyant and robust employment market. We are now seeing employment up over 500K since Covid. This month analysts are expecting another 200k jobs added. Yesterday's JOLTS (job opening) numbers to me tell a concerning story for the FED. 10.7m widely beating market expectations indicates the Fed still has work today. The economics are simple. More job opening means workers can demand higher wages, which of course filter through into inflation.

A .75% is baked in. We still have 2 more CPI reads and two more NFP reads before the December FOMC. The last thing the Fed wants to be doing is to fuel the markets by pivoting on rates too soon.

Fed and USD doves should exercise caution.

The preferred way to play this hawkish view, away from the noise of the Japanese intervention story, is in the EURUSD. The looming recession fears are hampering any Euro strength as it remains one of the weakest currencies in the G8 basket.

A retest to the .9700 zone is very possible with new lows down to 0.9500 before year end not ruled out. Be nimble.