USDINR 78.05 ▲ 0.02%.

EUR/USD 1.0431 ▲ 0.23%.

GBP/USD 1.2191 ▲ 0.47%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.601 ▼ 0.04%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.356 ▼ 0.45%.

ADXY 102.60 ▲ 0.22%.

Brent Oil 122.09 ▼ 0.15%.

Gold 1,828.10 ▼ 0.20%.

NIFTY 50 15,742.20 ▼ 0.20%.

Global developments

Fears of higher inflation causing the Fed to tighten aggressively, resulting in a recession in the US has led to massive risk aversion globally.

Markets are pricing in a 30% probability of a 75bps hike by the Fed tomorrow and even the possibility of a full percentage point hike in the next meeting.

The UK economy contracted 0.3% MoM in April, following a 0.1% contraction in March. Despite fledgling growth, the BoE is likely to hike rates by 25bps as inflation in the UK is likely to touch 10% in Q4'22.

Price action across assets

US yields have risen another 20-25bps across the curve on expectations of aggressive Fed tightening. 2s10s has inverted again. 2y yield is at 3.41% while 10y yield is at 3.38%. The yield on the 10y is the highest since 2011 and yesterday's move was the biggest since March'20. The Dollar has strengthened across the board. Euro is threatening to break the recent low around 1.0360 and could possibly move closer to parity in this swing. Pound got hammered down post weak UK GDP data. Asian currencies are trading about 0.5% weaker against the Dollar. Crude prices have inched higher despite growth concerns with Brent trading above USD 122 per barrel. Bitcoin has dropped to USD 21000. S&P500 plunged almost 4%, taking it into bear market territory as it has lost 21% from its record high in January.

Asian stocks slide as Wall St tips into bear market.

Domestic developments

Consumer prices rose 7.04% yoy (0.9% MoM) in May compared to 7.79% yoy in April. The consensus expectations was around 7.10%. The lower than expected print was on account of fiscal side measures announced by the government and a favorable base effect. Core inflation came in line with expectations at 6.20% yoy.

USD/INR

Rupee has weakened to 78.28 in early trading but aggressive intervention by the RBI across OTC, exchange and NDF saw the Rupee end the session at 78.03. Rupee was a relative outperformer amid broad Dollar strength as a result. The intent of the RBI seems to be to avoid speculative build up and prevent a run on the Rupee and also contain imported inflation.

Forwards crashed yesterday as interest rate differentials between INR rates and US rates narrowed. 1y forward yield ended 20bps lower at 3.40%. The RBI has been intervening in forwards to preserve its FX Reserves and maintain the psychological level of USD 600bn. This too is keeping forwards suppressed. 3m ATMF vols ended 20bps higher at 5.75%.

Bonds and rates

Bond markets sold off yesterday. Yield on the 10y benchmark ended 8bps higher at 7.60%. rates market saw an even sharper sell off with OIS rising 20-25bps across the curve. 1y OIS rose to 6.45% while 5y OIS ended at 7.31%. We may see a bit of respite in bonds today on better than expected CPI print.

Equities

Domestic equities saw a bloodbath yesterday with Nifty ending 2.7% lower at 15774. The fall was inline with the rout in global equities. The breadth was extremely poor. Banks and IT stocks were the worst performers.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 78.50. Importers are suggested to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 77.20-79.20 and the 6M range is 76.75–80.00.

UK slowdown fears mount as GDP unexpectedly shrinks in April.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 78.04)

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0422)

EURUSD pair is been sold off on any upticks after a sharp downside move from the crucial level of 1.0650. The downside pressure is expected to continue for the pair till FOMC. The uncertainty over the announcement of the interest rate decision and economic projections by US Fed, which is due on Wednesday, has set a negative undertone in the market. On the euro front, investors are awaiting the speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde, which is due on Wednesday. ECB's Lagarde is expected to dictate the roadmap of elevating the rate cycle for the first time from July. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0350 to 1.0460.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2162)

GBPUSD plunged nearly 200-pips, losing almost 1.50%, to fresh two-year lows around 1.2100 but slightly recovered to settle at 1.2130. Additionally, the UK’s GDP in a monthly reading contracted, by 0.3%, fueling expectations that the UK is headed into a recession as the Bank of England hikes rates again. On Brexit front, the bill, drafted in consultation with Tory MPs from the European Research Group, would fundamentally rewrite the protocol. ERG members warned they would vote against the bill unless it met their demands. Th draft bill would expunge key elements of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, part of an international treaty with the EU. Furthermore, China’s coronavirus headlines weighed on the already battered mood. With millions facing mandatory testing and thousands under targeted lockdowns. The re-emergence of infections raises worries about China’s economic outlook. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2050 to 1.2200.

USD/JPY (Spot: 134.14)

The pair reversed sharply from the 2 decade high of 135.20 on account of a pullback in the treasury yields and the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) intervention. The verbal intervention expression by Japanese authorities on Friday, which said, “It’s important that currency rates move in a stable way, reflecting fundamentals. But there have recently been sharp yen declines, which we are concerned about.” Market participants will pay attention to Japan’s Industrial Production for April, expected to remain unchanged at -4.8% YoY and -1.3% MoM. Above all, the monetary policy moves of the Fed and the BOJ will be crucial to determining near-term USDJPY moves. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 133.70 to 135.00.

Japan Finance Minister says will work with BOJ on possible steps to curb yen slump.

