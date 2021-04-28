Notes/Observations
- Focus on FOMC rate decision; Powell to remain ultra-dovish and emphasize the long period ahead; Fed also expected to upgrade its economic assessment to reflect recent strong data.
- President Biden poised to lay out his spending and tax plan in his 1st major speech to Congress.
Asia:
- Japan Mar Retail Sales registered its fastest rise in 5 months (M/M: 1.2% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 5.2% v 4.6%e).
- Australia Q1 CPI Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.4%e.
- Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Biannual Macroeconomic Review reiterated stance that an accommodative monetary policy remained appropriate. Maintained 2021 Headline inflation forecast between +0.5% to +1.5% and noted that 2021 GDP growth projected to 'exceed' upper end of 4-6% range.
Europe:
- Ireland Foreign Min Coveney: Confident of solution for post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade.
Americas:
- President Biden said to be still planning a higher capital gains tax but had left out an estate tax expansion after concerns he’d fail to gather sufficient support from other Democrats.
- White House said to be quietly meeting Republican senators who drafted a counterproposal to Biden’s infrastructure plan. GOP senators said to be optimistic Biden was open to concessions and able to reach a compromise.
- BOC Gov Macklem affirmed that BOC would provide support through the full length of the recovery. Reiterated commitment of keeping inflation at 2.0%.
Energy:
- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +4.3M v +0.4M prior.
- Russia Dep PM Novak: OPEC+ reconfirmed plans to raise output in May-July period, situation on oil market was positive, demand is recovering.
Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 -0.06% at 439.58, FTSE +0.25% at 6,962.58, DAX +0.42% at 15,313.15, CAC-40 +0.41% at 6,299.45, IBEX-35 -0.10% at 8,748.00, FTSE MIB -0.22% at 24,418.50 , SMI -0.02% at 11,090.00 , S&P 500 Futures +0.08%]
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board, but later turned around to trade mixed; better performing sectors lead by financials and energy; consumer discretionary and health care sectors trending to the downside; energy sector supported as OPEC+ decides to continue with modest production increase; Archegos fallout weighs on financial sector, and reports new Credit Suisse Chairman might oust CEO; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Owens Corning, Boston Scientific, Entergy and Humana.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Equiniti [EQN.UK] +8% (receives increased offer), Delivery Hero [DHER.DE] +6% (trading update), J Sainsbury [SBRY.UK] -2% (earnings), Puma [PUM.DE]
-2% (earnings).
- Financials: Deutsche Bank [DBK.DE] +5% (earnings), Lloyds Banking [LLOY.DK] +3% (earnings), Danske Bank [DANSKE.DK] -3% (earnings).
- Materials: Covestro [1COV.DE] -1% (earnings).
Speakers
- EU Parliament said to have voted in favor of UK-EU post Brexit trade agreement.
- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Breman commented that inflation was likely to be volatile in the coming period.
- Finland Center party leader Saarikko stated that party coalition talks were moving in the right direction but not yet completed.
- Russia Central Bank First Deputy Governor Yudaeva commented that the domestic real estate market was becoming speculative.
- S&P affirmed South Korea sovereign rating at AA, outlook stable.
Currencies/Fixed Income
- FX markets quiet with a focus on FOMC rate decision later during the NY afternoon. Dealers expect Fed chief Powell to remain ultra-dovish and emphasize the long period ahead; Fed also expected to upgrade its economic assessment to reflect recent strong data.
- Bond yields were higher ahead of President Biden's 1st major speech. The President is poised to lay out his spending and tax plan. US 10-year is higher by 2bps in electronic trade.
- European bond yields followed in suit with bit core and peripheral yield higher.
Economic data
- (DE) Germany May GfK Consumer Confidence: -8.8 v -4.2e 14th straight negative reading).
- (NO) Norway Mar Retail Sales M/M: 0.0% v 0.6%e.
- (FR) France Apr Consumer Confidence: 94 v 93e.
- (HU) Hungary Mar Unemployment Rate: 4.5% v 4.7%e.
- (ES) Spain Feb Total Mortgage Lending Y/Y: -33.1% v -28.1% prior; House Mortgage Approvals Y/Y: -13.8% v -31.6% prior.
- (SE) Sweden Mar Retail Sales M/M: 2.6% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: % v 4.6% prior.
- (AT) Austria Apr Manufacturing PMI: 64.7 v 63.4 prior (10th straight expansion and a record high).
- (CH) Swiss Apr Expectations Survey: 68.3 v 66.7 prior.
Fixed income Issuance
- (IN) India sold total INR360B vs. INR360B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €2.35B vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated range to sell 0.50% July 2026 DSL bond; Avg Yield: -0.503% v -0.487% prior.
(DK) Denmark sold total DKK2.38B in 3-month, 6-month, 9-month and 12-month bills.
- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK7.5B vs. SEK7.5B indicated in 3-month bills; Avg Yield: -0.1982% v -0.1903% prior; Bid-to-cover: 3.14x v 2.14x prior.
- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0Bindicated in 1.25% Sept 2031 Bonds; Avg Yield: 1.500% v 1.460% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.85x v 3.13x prior.
- (UK) DMO sold £900M in 0.125% Aug 2031 Inflation-linked Gilts (UKei); Real Yield: -2.537% v -2.595% prior, bid-to-cover: 2.82x v 3.54x prior.
- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €6.5B vs. €6.5B indicated in 6-month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.481% v -0.486% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.34x v 1.40x prior (Mar 26th 2021).
- 05:00 (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) buy back.
Looking Ahead
- (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €2.5B in 0% May 2036 Bunds.
- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.
- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell 26-week bills.
- 05:30 (EU) ECB alloment in 3-month LTRO Tender.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR4.8B in 2030, 2035 and 2040 bonds.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Mar Retail Sales Volume M/M: No est v 13.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v -3.2% prior.
- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 2028, 2031, 2033 bonds.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction.
- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Apr 23rd: No est v 8.6% prior.
- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Apr FGV Consumer Confidence: No est v 68.2 prior.
- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:00 (PT) ECB’s Centeno (Portugal).
- 08:30 (US) Mar Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$88.0Be v -$86.7B prior.
- 08:30 (US) Mar Preliminary Wholesale Inventories M/M: 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Retail Inventories M/M: -0.3%e v 0.0% prior.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada Feb Retail Sales M/M: +4.0%e v -1.1% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: +3.5%e v -1.2% prior.
- 08:45 (DE) ECB’s Schnabel (Germany).
- 09:30 (BR) Brazil Mar Total Formal Job Creation: +150.0Ke v +401.6K prior.
- 09:45 (UK) BOE to buy £1.48B in APF Gilt purchase operation (7-20 years).
- 10:00 (EU) ECB chief lagarde.
- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.
- 13:30 (BR) Brazil Mar Total Federal Debt (BRL): No est v 5.199T prior.
- 14:00 (US) FOMC Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rates unchanged between 0.00-0.25% range; Expected to leave Interest rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) unchanged at 0.10%.
- 14:30 (US) Fed Chair Powell post rate decision press conference.
- 17:00 (KR) South Korea May Business Manufacturing Survey: No est v 91 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: No est v 78 prior.
- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Trade Balance (NZD): 0.0Be v 0.2B prior; Exports: 5.7Be v 4.5B prior; Imports: 5.7Be v 4.3B prior.
- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand Apr Final ANZ Business Confidence: No est v -8.4 prelim; Activity Outlook: No est v 16.4 prelim.
- 21:00 (US) President Biden’s speech to Congress.
- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q1 Import Price Index Q/Q: -1.6%e v -1.0% prior; Export Price Index Q/Q: 9.0%e v 5.5% prior.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC
Gold bears extend their control amid rising Treasury yields, DXY. XAU/USD looks to test $1760 amid rising wedge breakdown on the 1CH chart. All eyes on the all-important FOMC decision.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.