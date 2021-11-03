The major US indices renewed record before the much-expected Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. And if there is no sign of stress across the risk markets, it’s mostly because we all think we know what will come out from today’s meeting: a gradual start of the tapering of the bond purchases program.
The QE taper announcement will likely be seamless, what may be less seamless is the rate discussion, as there is a rising pressure on the Fed to start thinking about ‘thinking about’ raising rates.
Also due today, the US ADP report will give the first hint on how well the US jobs market did last month. The expectation is that the US economy added 400’000 new private jobs in October versus some 568’000 printed a month earlier.
On the individual news, Tesla is down 3% from sky highs on the confusion regarding the latest Hertz deal, while Netflix steps into the online gaming arena with the introduction of five mobile games playable on Android devices.
