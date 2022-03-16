‘Difficult and vicious’ are the talks between Ukraine and Russia according to the Ukrainian President Zelensky, but there is room for compromise as he also recognized that being part of the EU or NATO is perhaps a faraway dream for Ukraine. The market sentiment is better today following a strong rebound in three major US indices on Tuesday.

But the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the rebound in oil prices could dampen the latest positive mood. On the FX, the higher rates are in theory a positive for the US dollar, the historical data hints at the contrary.

Elsewhere, AMC invested near$28 million in a gold and silver mining company, Bitcoin rallied past $41K this morning yet gains remained short-lived, while Russia could default on a USD-denominated bond payment which could be a blow to the banking stocks, but happily, an eventual Russian default is not seen a systemic risk to the global financial markets.