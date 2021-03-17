The Federal Reserve (Fed) will give its latest policy verdict today, and there should be no surprise for Fed watchers at today’s announcement. The Fed should keep interest rates near zero and its massive bond purchases unchanged. The dot plot will certainly not reveal a meaningful change either.
Both at his semiannual testimony before the congress and the week following his testimony at a Wall Street Journal Event, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell seemed very detached and relaxed faced with the fast-rising inflation expectations that pressure the sovereign yields persistently higher since the beginning of the year. To him, the major catalyzer behind the move is improved economic outlook and not necessarily the rising inflation expectations.
And the inflation data gave no sign of an abnormal, or an unexpected overheating in consumer prices last week. On the contrary, the core inflation even unexpectedly eased. Also, released yesterday, the US retail sales plunged 3% in February following a 5.3% jump a month earlier due to the stimulus checks.
As such, meandering retail sales combined to tame inflation will at least give some credibility to Jerome Powell that the surging inflation expectations won’t materialize as strongly and durably as investors fear - so the Fed could maintain its ultra-supportive policy stance without risking an abnormal overheating in the US economy.
But in the medium-term, we know that the only possible direction for the yields is up, and the most probable market response to higher funding costs is more reflation trade, the continuation of the migration from growth to value stocks, cyclical stocks such as bank, energy and commodity stocks.
One piece of news that could temper the rising inflation expectations is Joe Biden’s plans to raise taxes. According to the latest news, Biden is preparing the biggest tax hike since 1993, as the massive Covid aid packages need to be financed at some point. The tax hike would hurt both companies and rich individuals. So, there are two issues that stock investors will be facing shortly:
1. The rising funding costs as yields and real rates move higher.
2. Higher corporate taxes that would eat into revenues.
So, the only hope for stock investors is that the Fed doesn’t tighten its monetary policy too soon.
Also, investors are now prepared to stomach a further rise to the 2% level in the US 10-year yield in the coming months. Therefore, it’s not necessarily where the yields are, but how fast they rise that matter for the overall risk appetite.
Another collateral damage of the reflation trade is gold. Investors have been ditching their long speculative positions in gold as a result of higher sovereign yields, hence higher opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing gold. The combination of steady rise in sovereign yields, and softening inflation expectations should continue weighing on gold prices and pave the way for a further downside correction which could pull the price of an ounce as low as $1500, last seen a year ago. Therefore, top-sellers are certainly around the corner and will cap the gold’s upside potential near the $1750 per oz in the short-run. Given how well investors are rewarded across all asset classes these days, the rising inflation fears hardly stand up against solid return potential elsewhere.
This report has been prepared by AC Markets and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by AC Markets personnel at any given time. ACM is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in a range around 1.1900, FOMC eyed
EUR/USD oscillates in a range around the 1.1900 mark ahead of the European open. Investors seemed to have moved on the side-lines ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. The final version of the Eurozone CPI print might offer some short-term trading opportunities.
GBP/USD on the defensive below 1.3900 ahead of FOMC
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak but lacks follow-through while trading below 1.3900. The UK rolls up sleeves to battle human rights, nuclear threats. British Health Minister says AstraZeneca is safe, FOMC eagerly awaited.
Gold advances towards $1740 amid pre-FOMC lull
Gold picks up bids and approaches $1740 ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance. US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot, offering extra strength to the yellow metal.
Dogecoin could surge 45% if this key level holds
Dogecoin price is range-bound between a supply barrier at $0.063 and a stable support level at $0.047 for almost a month. Drawing trendlines along these barriers results in a horizontal parallel channel. The technical formation predicts a 25% move.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.