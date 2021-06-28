We come into the new week with the US Dollar trying to make a run to the topside, this perhaps in anticipation of some more talk around a taper later this week when the Fed meets. Inflation data has certainly been picking up and this could force the Fed’s hand a bit more.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900
EUR/USD defends 1.1900, around 1.1940, during the sluggish Asian session on Monday. The currency major pair printed the first weekly gain by Friday’s closing but marked a bearish candlestick formation, gravestone Doji.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle against gravity
Early forex prices have cable starting out on the bid by some 20 pips. However, the bulls are up against a strong bearish bias as the monthly chart and structure illustrate.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pressured below two-week-old hurdle under 0.7600
AUD/USD struggles to extend the first weekly gains in three during early Monday. That said, the quote seesaws around 0.7585-90, holds lower ground, by the press time.
In doing so, the Aussie pair buyers jostle with a short-term resistance line amid easing the bullish bias of MACD.
NZD/USD stays on the way to 0.7100 after the first weekly gain in four
NZD/USD wobbles around 0.7070, mostly unchanged, to start the week’s Asian session on Monday. The Kiwi pair snapped a three-week downtrend by Friday’s closing.
USD/JPY remains strong above 110.80 amid higher US Treasury yields
After touching a multi-month high in the previous week, USD/JPY retreats towards 110.50 but manages to recover losses on Monday. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with modest gains.