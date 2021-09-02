Stock markets are treading water once more as we near the end of the week and the highly anticipated US jobs report.

The data we had from the US yesterday suggests markets need to rein in expectations for Friday's NFP reading, with the ADP report missing by almost half and the ISM manufacturing employment sub-index slipping back into contraction territory. Of course, the ADP is hardly a reliable precursor but that was a huge miss so it's hard to ignore.

Thankfully, as this may force a more cautious and patient approach from the Fed when it comes to tapering and interest rate hikes, it's seemingly been welcomed by the markets. That will make tomorrow's jobs report all the more interesting as a reading at, or above, expectations of 750,000 may be a nasty shock, despite being a healthy sign for the economy.

As for today, jobless claims, factory orders, unit labor costs and nonfarm productivity data will keep us busy. More important may be the commentary coming from Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly, both of whom are due to speak today. Bostic sits on the more hawkish end of the spectrum and has recently stated that a taper in October would be reasonable if job gains continue on the same path, with asset purchases ending around the end of Q1 next year.

It's Daly's comments that may be of more interest, as she sits alongside the centrists on the committee and also has a vote this year. She has previously been relaxed on tapering either late this year or early next, depending on whether they see further progress on the labor market and vaccination rates. Should she move in either direction, the markets could respond.

WTI eyeing $70 as OPEC+ sticks to taper plan

Oil prices are a little higher on Thursday following a brief pullback as OEPC+ reaffirmed its commitment to 400,000 barrels per day increase each month, despite pressure from the US to increase the number. The meeting was unusually short, lasting just 30 minutes before an agreement was reached.

These meetings have previously dragged on, sometimes for a number of days, before a deal is reached so it was a surprise to see the group agree so quickly. That said, the status quo was expected given the uncertain outlook, healthy price and progress on inventories. The White House was never likely to have much luck.

The drop in price didn't last long, with EIA reporting a 7.2 million barrel fall in inventories, far higher than expectations of 2.5 million. WTI has its sights on $70 once more, where it failed earlier this week after a strong rally from its summer lows.

Gold consolidates ahead of jobs report

Gold has been consolidating in recent days, as traders await Friday's jobs report before taking the next leap. A weak payrolls number could weigh further on the dollar and propel gold above $1,833 where it has repeatedly run into resistance over the last couple of months.

A move above here would put gold back into bullish territory in the near-term and could see it eye up early summer highs around $1,900. The yellow metal may also be sensitive to Fed commentary today, particularly views from Daly who sits among the centrists on the committee.

Any move lower in gold will draw attention to $1,800 where it saw support on Tuesday after finally breaking above last week. A break below here before the jobs report would be interesting given that the signs aren't great ahead of the release.

Bitcoin keeps us on our toes

Bitcoin is back above $50,000 once more and pushing for a break above $51,000 and back into territory not seen since mid-May. Just as it appeared to be lining up for a correction, bitcoin did what it does best, the complete opposite. It certainly keeps us on our toes.

It has yet to break above $51,000 though so it may still be a little soon to get excited. But it's certainly looking a lot more promising than it did a couple of days ago. As yet, there's still not a huge amount of momentum behind it but that can change, especially if it does break $51,000 and take off. It could be a very interesting weekend.