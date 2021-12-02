US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 95.985.

Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Up at 66.98.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 162.15.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 118 ticks Higher and trading at 4539.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1776.00. Gold is 80 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Quarles Speaks at 11 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Barkin Speaks at 11:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 11:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Daly Speaks at 11:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/01/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/01/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias however the markets had other ideas as the Dow dropped 462 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday Fed Chair Powell stated that tapering wouldn't have much of an effect on the markets. The markets however had other ideas. Yesterday morning we suggested an Upside bias to the markets and up until the afternoon the Dow was trading in positive territory and then took a turn for the worse. The Dow dropped 462 points and the other indices followed, all trading Lower by market close. Today we have a virtual tsunami of economic news reports and only time will tell if that has a positive effect.