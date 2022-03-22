The USDINR pair opened at 76.43 levels and traded in the range of 76.10-76.48 with a downside bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 76.18. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.3807. The USDINR pair rose initially after Fed Chair Powell stated that inflation is much too high and to reign it in, the central bank may raise interest rates by a bigger quantum if required. Prices of Brent crude oil remained elevated and were near $118 a barrel on speculation that the EU may consider joining the US on imposing an embargo on Russian oil.
However, later in the day, the domestic equities rose as sentiment among investors improved after the Ukrainian President said that he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine to not seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and a guarantee of Ukraine's security. Some foreign banks stepped in to sell the dollar for IRFC's yen-denominated syndicated offshore loan of $1.1 bln. This provided support to the Indian rupee.
Premiums on forward dollar/rupee contracts fell because recent comments by the US Fed chair led to expectations that the interest rate differential between the US and India would narrow sooner than was expected earlier. In annualized terms, the premium was at 3.84% against 3.90% at the previous close. Taking into account the Fed Chair’s shift from rising interest rates steadily in Jan to expeditiously Goldman Sachs has pegged the US central bank to hike interest rates in its May and June meetings by 50 bps each.
