As unsustainable government spending and debt raised alarms in Washington this week, precious metals markets showed some signs of firming up.
After last week’s price drubbing, gold and silver were at risk of breaching major support levels. And while they aren’t out of danger just yet, the metals markets appear to be attracting buyers at these levels.
Gold and silver turned in a weekly gain of roughly 1%, but the platinum group metals are significantly outperforming, with platinum and palladium up over 5% for the week.
Palladium has seen a surge in demand in recent years from the automotive industry, which uses the metal in pollution-scrubbing catalytic converters. Platinum could soon see a surge in demand from hydrogen fuel cell technology which serves as a viable alternative to gasoline and battery-powered vehicles.
In the rush to roll out electric vehicles, problems have emerged such as a lack of grid capacity for battery charging. California officials recently asked EV owners to refrain from charging during peak hours as the state copes with a heat wave.
A full-size car’s batteries can take hours to charge depending on the source and will deliver degraded performance during extreme temperatures. Batteries also generate a large amount of toxic waste during their production and eventual disposal.
Hydrogen, by contrast, is a zero-emission fuel that can be pumped into vehicles as quickly as a fill up at a gasoline station. Hydrogen-powered cars have longer ranges and lighter weight loads than battery-heavy cars.
The main problem, of course, is the current lack of hydrogen fuel stations.
This necessary infrastructure is sorely lacking in most places. The automotive industry along with politicians and “green” activists have bet everything on promoting a transition to electric vehicles – even though they’re powered by an outmoded, overburdened, and in many ways inferior technology.
The World Platinum Investment Council forecasts increasing adoption of fuel cells in the years ahead. It notes that Korean automaker Hyundai is developing hydrogen systems for cars and trucks as well as investing in refueling stations. Importantly, these technologies currently use platinum as a catalyst to release hydrogen electrons.
According to the World Platinum Investment Council, platinum demand will rise by 5% in 2021, generating an annual supply deficit. The tiny platinum mining industry will be unable to raise production to pre-pandemic levels this year and will struggle to keep pace with any future demand growth.
Although the outlook for demand is highly dependent on dynamics within the automotive industry, the potential exists for platinum to outperform other metals. Bulls are eyeing a return to a historical premium over gold and possibly a run past the current palladium price.
Platinum and other metals that are inherently scarce all stand to move higher over time in dollar terms as the supply of U.S. currency inflates. Inflation is the last resort and only way out for a government with an otherwise unpayable debt load.
In testimony before Congress this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted the U.S. is on an unsustainable fiscal path in response to questioning by Iowa Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Rep Miller-Meeks: The financial report of the United States government, published annually by the Treasury Department says unambiguously, the current fiscal path is unsustainable. On our current path, debt is projected to exceed six times GDP by the end of the century and annual government spending will exceed 50% of GDP. Do you agree with the conclusions of this report? And if so, isn't this an additional, and one of our greatest avoidable crises that our country currently faces?
Jerome Powell: I think unsustainable just means that the debt is growing faster than the economy. That's been the case for a long time. I have no question that the U.S. government will be able to pay its bills for the foreseeable future. There's no case in which that would not be the case. We have the strongest and largest and most flexible economy in the world. It's also true though, that we're on an unsustainable path.
Left unsaid by Powell is why the government can be counted on to pay all its bills, to sustain itself financially, while simultaneously running up unsustainable deficits.
The answer is that the Fed stands ready to buy the Treasury Department’s debt in unlimited quantities. The central bank has the power to create new currency in perpetuity – effectively giving it the ability to sustain the unsustainable.
But there is a cost to averting a debt default in this manner. It will be paid by everyone who earns and holds U.S. dollars as inflation erodes their purchasing power.
Investors who want to build a portfolio that can sustain them through the inflationary times ahead need to think outside the box of conventional asset allocation. Stocks, bonds, and cash savings are all at risk of losing real value when measured against rising costs of living.
The risks in financial assets are especially acute now with the stock market trading near record highs and dollar-denominated income instruments sporting historically low yields.
That makes diversifying into alternative asset classes including physical precious metals crucial for surviving an onslaught of inflation.
Diversifying within the precious metals space is important as well. Gold-only bugs will miss out on silver’s potential to outperform, which it has during past precious metals bull markets. Beyond gold and silver, platinum and palladium can show more of a positive correlation to economic growth and help balance out a hard assets portfolio.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD battles with 1.3900, still affected by BOE’s decision
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3900, pressured by the dovish BOE's surprise offsetting the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound
XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.