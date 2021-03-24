Fed chair, Treasury secretary’s message to Congress: Recovery has a long way to go

We are seeing risk off moves across assets. Deteriorating Virus situation and stricter measures to contain the same in few Asian countries and several major European countries are weighing on risk sentiment.
US equities ended lower. Asian equities are under pressure. The 10y yield has cooled off to 1.60% as US treasuries are seeing some safe haven demand. Fed Chairman Powell in his testimony before Congress downplayed inflation concerns saying "the impact on inflation will neither be particularly large not persistent". His comments too are weighing on long term yields. The US Dollar has strengthened across the board (except against JPY) and is also seeing haven bids. Crude prices have come off with WTI now below USD 58 per barrel.
Yesterday USD/INR 1y forward points rose 20p causing the forward yield to rise to 5.40% on relentless paying by nationalized banks who were seen buying Dollars in spot and swapping the purchases forward. Foreign banks had also been on the paying side due to LEF concerns as a result of which last day March over First Day April spiked to 20p.The RBI post market hours gave a bit of a breather deferring LEF until 30th September for non centrally cleared derivative exposures. This should cause the Ld-Fd points to cool off a bit today. The longer end of the forward curve would also see some correction.
USD/INR spot may see some bids on account of broad Dollar strength and cool off in forward points.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.