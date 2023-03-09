Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surprised on the hawkish side and triggered a large dollar rally. Powell hinted both at a higher peak rate ( “that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated”) and opened the door for a return to 50bp hikes.
The question now is, can the Fed continue to push the dollar higher? The short answer is yes, essentially because even assuming markets won’t price in a higher peak rate than the current 5.75%, a 50bp move in March isn’t fully priced in (40bp embedded in the OIS curve) and there is ample room to scale back rate cut expectations for end 2023 and early 2024.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding moderate gains at above 1.0550 in Thursday's European session. The US Dollar is losing ground, despite a risk-off mood and firmer US Treasury bond yields. Investors assess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations. The focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1850 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1850, consolidating the renewed upside in European trading. The Cable is gathering strength on the back of a broad US Dollar pullback. Fed-BoE policy contrast is likely to cap gains in the major.
Gold grinds within bear flag as US Dollar braces for NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains indecisive around $1,813 during the initial hours of Thursday’s European session as traders seek more clues to defend the corrective bounce off a one-week low.
How US President Biden’s plan for updated crypto tax affects cryptocurrency traders?
US President Joe Biden is set to unveil the new budget plan on Thursday, March 9. Reports have suggested that crypto market participants can expect changes to crypto taxation.
Markets consolidate Fed gets set
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging.