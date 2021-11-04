There was a flurry of comments from ECB officials ahead of Wednesday’s New York open.
Bank President Lagarde stated that the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued.
She commented that the bank’s forward guidance outlined three conditions that need to be satisfied before raising rates and added that these conditions are unlikely to be satisfied next year.
Lagarde also reiterated that it was important for monetary policy to provide support to the recovery. Fellow member Villeroy also stated that there was no reason for rates to be increased next year.
The Federal Reserve held interest rates at 0.25%. It announced tapering in bond purchases with an initial reduction to $105bn from $120bn per month in November and a further $15bn decline in December.
The process is set to continue next year be completed around mid-year with both decisions in line with expectations.
Investment banks are split on whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 0.25% from 0.1% while the overall commentary will also be crucial for the Sterling reaction.
Given higher money-market yields markets expect a very hawkish stance will be needed to trigger Sterling gains. GBP/USD retreated to near 1.3650 with EUR/GBP around 0.8485.
