It was another day of the market contending with initial fallout from downside risk, this time in the form of geopolitical risk from the headlines out of Afghanistan, before once again shrugging it all off.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1750 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has remained under pressure amid the broad risk-off market mood. Investors fear early Fed tapering, China's techlash and the Delta covid variant. US Retail Sales are set to show moderation in July.
GBP/USD bears push pair toward 1.38, dismissing upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38, down on the day. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Nevertheless, the dollar continues benefiting from safe-haven flows ahead of a speech by the Fed's Powell.
XAU/USD eyes $1,800 ahead of US Retail Sales/Powell’s speech
Gold seesaws around the key SMA hurdle after a four-day recovery. US dollar cheers safe-haven bid despite unchanged Treasury yields. Covid, geopolitics and central banks are all against the optimists.
Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.