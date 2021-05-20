Global developments
FOMC minutes were a bit hawkish as some Fed members believed that if the economy continued to move towards the inflation and employment objectives, it would make a case for discussion tapering of asset purchases in the upcoming meetings. There were also comments on elevated stock valuations and home prices. US yields rose and the dollar strengthened post the hawkish minutes. Major US equity indices ended in the red.
Bitcoin saw tremendous volatility on profit-taking, plunging almost USD 13000 at one point from USD 43000 to sub USD 30000 level before staging a recovery on value buying. Crude continues to retrace for the second day as EIA data indicated a higher than expected build-up in inventory. Focus today will be on the US weekly jobless claims.
Domestic developments
The slowdown in the pace of vaccinations is concerning as the timelines for relaxation of restrictions and return to normalcy would be predicated to a large extent on a sizeable part of the population having been vaccinated.
Nifty
There is likely to be gap support around 14940 intraday. Today is the weekly F&O expiry.
Bonds
T-Bill cutoffs were along expected lines with 1y at 3.72%. Bond yields continue to remain confined in extremely narrow ranges. Corporate bond spreads are narrowing as supply, especially in the longer end has dried up. 3y AAA NBFC bonds are offering yields of around 5.70% and look the most attractive point on the curve. 3y and 5y OIS are at 4.58% and 5.15% respectively. The RBI is to buy 35000crs in various bonds across the curve under GSAP today.
USD/INR
USD/INR rebounded post fix yesterday. Nationalized banks were absorbing flows around 72.95 and as post fix offers subsided, USD/INR quickly bounced back. We expect similar price action today. Fix has been offered and been trading around -0.75p last few days. Near month forwards are still very elevated. The far end too rose yesterday on paying, likely by nationalized banks. 1y forward yield is now close to 5.40%
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 74.00. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.00 to 73.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
