Markets
Yesterday morning, it looked that especially US bonds were be ripe for a pause after the recent sharp sell-off ahead of today’s Fed policy meeting. In the end though, the established trends remained firmly place. Eco data (German ZEW mixed, US PPI) had limited impact. It was all about assessing CB’s reaction function to recent high inflation. For now, markets assume frontloading to remain the name of the game, at the Fed and the ECB. Markets discount 75 bps Fed hikes for today and next month. After temporarily easing, US yields rose an additional 10/11 bps for the 5/10-y with 2 & 30’s gaining 7+ bps. The US 10-y real yield gained 13.7 bps (0.82%). German/EMU yields also kept solid upward momentum rising between 8.4 bps (2-y) and 14.1 bps (30-y). The swap curve flattened with the euro 2-y closing just below 2.0% (+20.9 bps!). Equity sentiment stayed fragile, but moves were more modest compared to previous days (EuroStoxx50 -0.78%, S&P -0.38%). The USD DXY index extended gains above the previous 105 resistance (close 105.52). USD/JPY closed at the highest level since Oct 1998 (105.47). Favourable interest rate moves initially supported EUR/USD, but in the end the pair closed little changed at 1.0416. ECB’s Schnabel confirmed that ECB stands ready to act against intra-EMU market fragmentation. Sterling sharply underperformed. Labour market data were OK, but markets focused on deeply negative real wages and recent poor output data. The UK’s intention to unilaterally change the Brexit deal also didn’t help sterling. EUR/GBP easily cleared the 0.8619/70 resistance (close 0.8683). A sustained break above 0.8720, would be highly significant from a technical point of view.
Asian equities mostly trade in the red this morning, with China outperforming as May production data printed stronger than expected. The yuan rebounds slightly further (USD/CNY 6.718). The dollar eases of recent peak levels (DXY 105.14, USD/JPY 135.00). Later today, US retail sales, the Empire manufacturing and the NAHB housing index are all worth keeping an eye on as is the case for a long list of ECB speakers. Evidently, all this will be overshadowed by the Fed policy decision. Anything different from 75 bps hike would be a big surprise. We also expect Powell to confirm a similar step for July unless the inflation picture improves materially. For now, we don’t expect the Fed Chair to openly flag the option of 100 bps steps. The Fed will also publish an update of the forecasts of the induvial Fed governors (dots). We keep a close eye whether/how much the neutral rate will raised (was 2.4% in March). The forecasts for the expected interest rate path for this and next year might be a bit ‘outdated’ after the recent sharp market reposition. In a broader perspective, we expect the Fed to confirm its anti-inflation commitment, but not to add fuel after recent sharp yield rise. Powell might indicate that recent and planned steps should gradually yield results in a not that distant future. A stabilization/slower rise in yields also might cap the USD-rally. At the time of writing, the ECB announces an ad hoc meeting today (potentially on market fragmentation?).
News headlines
The Australian Fair Work Committee completed its annual wage review (2021-22) and decided to raise the national minimum wage by AUD 40 per week which amounts to an 5.2% increase. The NMW will be AUD 812.6/week or AUD 21.38/hour. The larger-than-usual increase came as inflation put real wages under pressure since mid-last year. Australian inflation printed at 5.1% Y/Y in Q1 2022 which served as the proposed floor for the NNW hike. RBA governor Lowe yesterday in a speech deviated from the RBA policy statement by saying that inflation could hit 7% by Christmas (vs peak around 6% in H2 2022). The central bank will therefore do what’s necessary to bring inflation back down to the 2%-3% target. His comments suggest that the RBA will also shift to 50 bps rate hikes from July onwards. Over the past week, the Australian swap curve bear flattened with yields adding 70 bps (3-yr) to 50 bps (30-yr). The Aussie dollar couldn’t keep pace with the US one, with the risk-off climate weighing additionally on AUD. AUD/USD fell towards the 0.6829 YTD low, but a real test didn’t happen yet. This morning’s Westpac consumer confidence had no market impact. The index fell for a 7th consecutive month, from 90.4 to 86.4, the lowest level since August 2020. Households are especially worried about family finances and the economy 1 year ahead.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!