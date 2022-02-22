While the earning season picks up momentum, the Fed’s monetary policy and the Ukraine-Russia crisis have been in the spotlight in the last couple of weeks, with any significant development impacting the market mood - and it is far from over…
Prospects of US inflation are showing that it might be heading even higher than a 40-year high
Investors are still monitoring key inflation metrics in the hope of better anticipating how quickly the Fed officials will react in a bid to tamp down inflation, which reached a 40-year high earlier this year. Every central bank speech will be scrutinized by the market to gauge their willingness to vote for a half-point rise during the next meeting.
Oil prices could keep rising over $100
Fears over the outcome of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict are also impacting inflation’s prospects, as tensions in the region are supporting oil and other commodity prices, which are a significant component of inflation.
Oil prices are moving closer to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, due to a potential lack of supply from Russia and overall measures that could be taken in response to Moscow’s breach of international law. For Commerzbank, it is only a matter of time before the $100 mark is reached. Economists at Standard Chartered believe that oil prices could reach levels as high as $112-115.
This week, geopolitics is clearly the most important market driver
Putin officially recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine, triggering military escalation and fueling risk-averse sentiment over indices around the world.
With Putin’s troops invading Ukraine's rebel regions, officials around the world are already thinking about implementing economic and financial sanctions against Russia, which will strongly impact Russia's economic relations with other parts of the world.
Gold prices could strengthen if the situation in Ukraine escalates
Some analysts believe that market participants haven’t yet priced a full-scale military conflict in the East of Europe. If the situation worsens, Gold might become a sought-after financial asset for those looking for a safe-haven investment to build a more resilient portfolio, which is exactly what Gold represents.
The yellow metal recently reached a multi-month high, but it might still have room to grow with rising uncertainty, as well as market volatility and pullbacks. Not to mention that Gold is also widely sought after in inflationary environments. While rising US rates can create headwinds for Gold, previous tightening cycles show that Fed fund rates were not increased as aggressively as originally expected and that their effect on Gold could be limited.
