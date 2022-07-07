FOMC Minutes
In my opinion, there is not a lot to look into here - think about the context of the last meeting and the fact they hiked 75 bp - of course, these minutes will come off hawkish. The messaging here is already known: risks of growth are tilted to the downside given the aggressive hiking cycle; the Fed is concerned about inflation becoming entrenched and will use its tools available to deal with that.
Markets
Despite hawkish-tinged FOMC minutes, the good news is that stocks rose because runaway commodity and oil prices are sinking; both are the critical target FED policy is engineered to tame; hence inflation expectations s coming under control.
Still, the market is looking through the lens of slower economic data for any excuse for the Fed to pause. But more robust macro data in the US overnight is not that excuse, and Fed pricing did not budge.
For now, the rates pricing keeps the hiking path steady and surprisingly so, in my view, given the recent downdraft in commodities.
However, we should take these small wins as the fall in oil prices has likely sent the VIX to the lowest level in a month; hence fear is coming out of the market, which is postive for stocks
Still, the Fed and the market are now in a data-dependent mode. CPI and inflation expectations matter, but I think their impacts on the market could be limited given the recent pullback in gasoline prices and the slowdown in freight data. What matters from here is growth data like NFP on Friday and retail sales next week. Also, today's weekly EIA report will give us more colour on gasoline consumption.
So, stocks are bouncing higher with the global market backdrop not quite as gloomy as Tuesday; for markets, the most significant challenge right now is to break out of this negative feedback loop with recession risk and stubbornly hawkish Fed prices cratering the runway.
Oil prices
Oil prices extended their recession-driven washout after The American Petroleum Institute reported a build for crude oil of 3.825 million barrels this week. In comparison, analysts predicted a draw of 1.1 million barrels.
Oil is getting decimated with little new information about production or consumption. Still, with commodity traders turning very risk-averse due to growing demand and still hawkish Fed policy concerns, the recessionary headline risk is like an anvil around the market's neck.
While lockdown in China provides sour eye candy and triggers fears of what happens when winter hits the other hemisphere, it has not dented their thirst for cheap Russian crude. And is triggering a price response from Saudi Arabia and others, offering some grades of crude at a steep discount as more cheap Russian oil flows spark intense competition. Cleary OPEC is getting antsy about losing market share.
Because this is a commodity-wide breakdown with many big desks forced to close out risk, as reflected in the latest open interest report, the extent to which the decline in oil prices could reflect technical margin-call-related factors on the broader commodity sell-off may determine how long the rout lasts. And of course, the ensuing lack of liquidity from major players is not helping the market either due to the lack of a steady buy-on-dip mantra; instead, traders are waving the white flag sell-on rally signal.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after facing minor resistance around 0.6850 in the late New York session. The asset is likely to extend its recovery and may surpass Thursday’s high at 0.6848 as investors are expecting downbeat US NFP data.
EUR/USD stays pressured at multi-year low around 1.0150 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD fails to cheer the improvement in the market’s mood as it remains depressed around a two-decade low, refreshed the previous day around 1.0150, during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US NFP data.
Gold: Bulls move in ahead of the critical NFP
The gold price is consolidatred and flat on the day, oscillating around $1,739 after edging up from a nine-month low early on Thursday. The precious metal has climbed from a low of $1,736.58 and has reached a high of $1,749.13 on the day as markets get set for Friday's US NFP data.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!