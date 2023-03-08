In quick succession, Jerome Powell has laid it out for the market that rates are going much higher, and China has basically said enough is enough to the USA.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0550 amid Powell-led USD strength
EUR/USD renews a two-month low near 1.0525 as it extends the previous day’s south-run amid the widest yield curve inversion since 1981. The Euro pair slumped the most in more than a month the previous day on Federal Reserve (Fed) Jerome Powell’s hawkish rhetoric.
GBP/USD seems vulnerable near YTD low, bearish double-top breakdown in play Premium
The GBP/USD pair came under intense selling pressure and tumbled over 240 pips from the 1.2065, or a multi-day top touched on Tuesday amid a blowout US Dollar rally. In fact, the USD Index shot to a three-month high in reaction to more hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Gold bears poke $1,805 as Fed’s Powell propels yields
Gold price drops for the third consecutive day as it drops to the lowest level in one week amid a broad US Dollar strength. The yellow metal dropped the most in a month the previous day after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell surprised traders.
Dogecoin hemorrhage to continue after Powell's hawkish testimony
Dogecoin price was trading with a bearish bias since February 19, undergoing a massive down move. Twitter CEO and famed doge father Elon Musk reinvigorated the fire with his tweet about a newly found interest in artificial intelligence (AI).
ADP Jobs Preview: A sandwich between Powell and NFP Premium
Last month, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) employment report came in below expectations, showing that private sector employers added 106K jobs in January. Two days later, the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report shocked with a gain of 517K jobs in January, far above the 223K of market consensus and in a different direction of the ADP.