Asia Market Update: BOJ said to check FX rates; Equities drop after the rout on Wall St., hotter US CPI was the catalyst; Fed and 100bps now in focus; More inflation data ahead [UK CPI, US PPI].
General trend
- USD/JPY pared rise; Japan Top Currency Diplomat Kanda said: Will monitor FX with sense of urgency, won't rule out any options in FX responses.
- Cautious FX trading session thus far.
- 2-year UST yield extends gain.
- Precious Metals continue to drop.
- China prepares for typhoon, expected to make landfall on Wed.
- Fosun International denied press report [Reportedly China asks banks and SOEs to report exposure to one of the China’s largest non-state conglomerates, Fosun amid liquidity worries – press].
- Equity declines in Asia not as bad as what was seen on Wall St.
- Australian ex-dividends [Breville, Costa Group, Lovisa].
- US equity FUTs trade slightly higher.
- Aussie jobs data due on Thurs; NZ Q2 GDP to also be released, PBOC to make MLF announcement.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.4%.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Current Account (NZ$): -5.2B v -4.7Be.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.7%.
- (JP) Japan July core machine orders M/M: +5.3% V -0.6%E; Y/Y: 12.8% V 6.6%E.
- (JP) Japan Top Currency Diplomat Kanda: Will monitor FX with sense of urgency, won't rule out any options in FX responses.
- (JP) Japan FSA Official Yashiki: Monitoring USD funding of Japan's banks; Japan banks at a disadvantage to the US due to rate increases.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will watch impact of US CPI on economy.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) conducts rate check prepping for currency intervention - Nikkei.
- (JP) Japan July Final Industrial Production M/M: +0.8% v 1.0% prelim; Y/Y: -2.0% v -1.8% prelim.
Korea
- Kospi opened -2.4%.
- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry: Uncertainty on rate hike increase pace in major countries; Will closely monitor FX and financial markets.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Sells 1-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): Avg yield 3.310%.
- (KR) South Korea sells 2-year bonds: Avg yield 3.690% v 3.140% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -2.0%; Shanghai Composite opened -1.2%.
- (TW) Reportedly US is in early stage talks on sanctions aimed at deterring China from invading Taiwan; Taiwan is pushing EU to prepare potential sanctions package against China - press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9116 v 6.8928 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net drain CNY2B prior.
- (US) Labor Sec Walsh to meet with railroad companies and unions on Sept 14th.
- (CN) China Ningbo to halt most coronavirus testing requirements due to typhoon.
- (HK) China PBOC to sell CNY5.0B in 6-month bills in Hong Kong on Sept 20th.
- (HK) Hong Kong said to have tightened rules on issuing vaccine pass to travelers - SCMP.
- Fosun International 656.HK China Banking and Insurance Regulator (CBIRC) did NOT ask banks to review exposure to company; refutes earlier speculation.
- (CN) China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM): Seeking comments on WTO review of US Trade policy.
North America
- (US) AUG CPI M/M: +0.1% V -0.1%E; Y/Y: 8.3% V 8.1%E (annual pace matches higher end of analysts' expectations, but records second straight decline); CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.6% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.1%e.
- (US) President Biden: Stock market doesn't necessarily reflect overall state of economy; No concerned on today's inflation.
- (CA) Bank of Canada delays 10-year bond sale until Thurs Sept 22nd; 5-year bond sale delayed until Monday Sept 26th.
- (US) Labor Sec Walsh to meet with railroad companies and unions on Sept 14th.
- WTE.CA Receives 72 hour strike notice from Local 502; Would result in complete ops suspension in British Colombia Terminal.
Europe
- (EU) European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) spokesperson: Sees strain for certain market participants; Actively considering whether circuit breakers needed.
- (RU) Russia said to consider export duties on all fertilizers - Russia press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -2.7%, ASX 200 -2.4% , Hang Seng -2.5%; Shanghai Composite -1.1% ; Kospi -1.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0002-0.9955 ; JPY 144.96-143.53 ; AUD 0.6749-0.6723 ;NZD 0.6015-0.5988.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,713/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $86.84/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.5375/lb.
