The US Federal Reserve has confirmed what we all expected. In its latest minutes saying that 50 point rate hikes should be the norm and that was the plan for the first hike.

This is entirely appropriate given how disastrously behind the inflation curve the Fed is. No one complained about Fed tardiness though, because everyone was enjoying free money? We are now seeing the price to pay for that approach.

The Minutes showed the war in Ukraine was cause for pause on the previously likely 50 point hike. The war was not enough to prevent rate hikes however, as inflation is already at diabolical levels and will be getting worse. Think 10% inflation. Perhaps 12%. Even at a rate of 50 point moves the progress back to an even neutral level, let alone actual tightening is far too slow. Fed hikes will not actually stop inflation for quite some time.

Having given due regard to the Ukraine war, expect the Fed to now hike by 50 points and take real action on unwinding the balance sheet at the next FOMC.

Stocks are so far only gradually pricing in the predominant risk for the Untied States: An aggressive rate hike cycle as it enters recession.

Things are heating up in Australia. The Australian dollar gains based on high commodity prices and some sentiment of safe-haven are now complete. That was it folks. Expect a period of consolidation at first, but there are real challenges ahead.

A change of government is very likely indeed. I would say a certainty. Markets have largely looked past this fact, but it is becoming glaringly obvious to everyone now. It will be mostly a business as usual new government, but markets will probably price in some “uncertainty” risk just before and post election.

The Australian stock market is doing its best to hold on to recent gains. As the US market is clearly in a slide on increased discussion of recession risk and higher rates. Having had a fantastic run on the back of remarkable commodity price rises the story could be about to turn a little more mixed. There is no doubt the global inflation trend, which Governor Lowe kept saying was not showing up on our shores, has indeed arrived.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is now expected by an increasing number of commentators and economists to hike rates at the June meeting. About time.

There is a clear crisis of leadership at the RBA, with only the latest and fully justified actions ever being taken. Or to simply follow, with delay, whatever the Fed is doing? Always willing to look past the obvious if it requires a move by the RBA. For as long as possible on the whim of a hope that the problem will go away. A “sit on your hands” policy is the best way to describe Australia’s central bank.

The expectation is for a June hike, but they should have made their first move in the direction of normal rates last June? As we said at the time, incremental gradual hikes were required so as to avoid the inevitable RBA panic after the horse has bolted. This delay only leads to a steeper and more aggressive tightening path than would have otherwise been required. Exactly what we are about to see commence. If they hike by just 25 points in June, I will fall off my chair. As it should be 50 points.

A change of government and higher rates, even though still bizarrely stimulatory, will have an accelerated impact on the property market and give the local equity market some pause for consideration too.