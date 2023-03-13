Share:

This week, inflation numbers will be the most important releases in the region. We expect to see February’s footprints for Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Poland. In general, inflation has been plateauing lately, but February may still bring marginal increases of the inflation rates in CEE before the more visible decline in the rest of the year. Apart from inflation, Romania will publish industrial output growth for January, while Czechia will release data on the retail sector. That should complete the picture on the economic performance of the region at the beginning of the year, which shows the persistent weakness in some of the countries in the region. Finally, trade data is due in Romania, Serbia and Poland, while Slovakia will publish its current account balance.

FX market developments

As for the FX market performance, the Czech koruna and Hungarian forint weakened against the euro over the last week, while the Polish zloty and Romanian leu strengthened marginally. Last week, the Polish central bank decided to keep the interest rate stable at 6.75% and Governor Glapinski expressed his hope for monetary easing to begin in the last quarter of the year. The Serbian central bank decided to hike the policy rate by 25bp and bring the key policy rate to 5.75%, citing high global cost pressures and imported inflation. The central bank in Serbia is most likely at, or at least very close to, the end of its year-long tightening cycle, with another 25bp hike possible, should core inflation continue to march higher in the coming months. As for global news, Powell’s response to the Senate Bank Committee was the most important market-moving event. He admitted that the Fed would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if the data indicates the need for faster tightening. Another global event with market impact was the collapse of the SVB bank forcing the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to act in order to protect depositors and prevent spillover effects in the banking system.

Bond market developments

CEE bond yields followed the development on major markets and declined on a weekly basis. The most sizable decline was seen in 10Y POLGBs, ROMGBs and CZGBs (about -30bp w/w), while Hungarian bond yields hardly moved. In Poland, the whole curve shifted downwards, supported by dovish comments from Governor Glapinski, who outlined the possibility of a rate cut in 4Q23. The market expectation expressed by 6x9 FRAs has also moved down 30bp since the beginning of March. A completely different situation can be seen in Hungary, where we and the market have started to bet on a postponement of normalization of monetary policy. 3x6 FRAs corrected slightly and market participants started to prefer investments in the central bank’s discount bills over 3M and 6M T-bills. In the last auction of 90d T-bills, the bid-cover ratio stood at only 1.38 and the average yield on auctioned 6M T-bills has gone up 50bp since February, despite lower offered volumes. This week, on top of regular bond auctions in Hungary and Poland, Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2027, 2032 and various T-bills will be offered in Hungary, Slovenia and Romania.

