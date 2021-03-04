Danish card and MobilePay spending, up to the week ending on 28 February, shows spending down at around normal levels, however, this is mainly due to turn-of-the month effects, and February as a whole is down 13% compared to February 2019.
Preliminary data for spending on Monday March 1st indicate a strong reopening of the retail stores. Retailing excluding grocery stores jumped 61% up from the Monday before, driven by a massive increase in spending in physical stores by 300%, leaving spending in physical stores more than 30% above spending for the same Monday in March previous years.
Clothing also fared well, from having no spending in physical stores to spending around 80% above levels on the comparable Monday in recent years. Total spending on clothing was 41% higher than normal for the first Monday in March.
Overall, the first indications from the reopening of retailing are good, though it is unclear how much off this is an effect of the first day allowed back in stores, and we expect to see some levelling off. The data covering the reopening is of cause very tentative, and we should have a much clearer picture with next week’s release.
The reopening is only partial, and in many industries –" including most of services –" spending remains extremely low, and will remain low until they are included in the reopening. However, it is good news that the Danes are ready to spend when it becomes possible.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 ahead of jobless claims, Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).