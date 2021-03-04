Danish card and MobilePay spending, up to the week ending on 28 February, shows spending down at around normal levels, however, this is mainly due to turn-of-the month effects, and February as a whole is down 13% compared to February 2019.

Preliminary data for spending on Monday March 1st indicate a strong reopening of the retail stores. Retailing excluding grocery stores jumped 61% up from the Monday before, driven by a massive increase in spending in physical stores by 300%, leaving spending in physical stores more than 30% above spending for the same Monday in March previous years.

Clothing also fared well, from having no spending in physical stores to spending around 80% above levels on the comparable Monday in recent years. Total spending on clothing was 41% higher than normal for the first Monday in March.

Overall, the first indications from the reopening of retailing are good, though it is unclear how much off this is an effect of the first day allowed back in stores, and we expect to see some levelling off. The data covering the reopening is of cause very tentative, and we should have a much clearer picture with next week’s release.

The reopening is only partial, and in many industries –" including most of services –" spending remains extremely low, and will remain low until they are included in the reopening. However, it is good news that the Danes are ready to spend when it becomes possible.

Download The Full Spending Monitor