Technical Outlook: Wheat, Soybean, Sugar
TECHNICAL FORECAST
WHEAT
Market outlook: Market had strong technical reboud down from resistance 458/62 and now will go to test buyers support 429/33. Above current price we have too many of resistance levels, through that it will be too difficult for market to break up.
Main scenario: Market is trading in downtrend with target on 429/33, that may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 454 - 458.
Alternative scenario: Uptrend will not start while maket is trading below all resistance levels, that you can see on the chart, so we will need to waiting for changes in current technical conditions.
SOYBEAN
Main scenario: The market is trading along an downtend with target on support level 1012, that may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1040.
Alternative scenario: An uptrend will start as soon as the market rises above resistance level 1040, which will be followed by a move up to resistance level 1056, 1065.
SUGAR
Main scenario: The market is trading along a sideways trend between support 20.00 and resistance 21.45. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 20.00, which will be followed by a move down to support level 19.60, 19.00 and 18.15/35.
Alternative scenario: The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 21.45, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 22.20 and 22.70.
by Anton Kolhanov