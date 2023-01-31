Recap
Since our last report (27-Dec-22, US 10Yr @ 3.75%) the Core PCE (4.42%, Dec-22) has dipped further. The entire Yield Curve has shifted lower by 14-26 bp since the last report. In particular, the US 10Yr dipped to 3.36% on 19-Jan, almost in line with our expectation of a fall towards 3.25%. The 10-2Yr Spread (-0.69%) has dipped again seeing a of -0.72% in January, in line with our target of -1.0%.
Executive summary
- Further dip in Core PCE and Average Hourly Earnings suggest slow down in pace of FED rate hikes.
Market expects FED Rate to peak at 4.97% in Jun-23 and it expects the FED to cut rates in H2-23.
Data analysis suggests a recession may kick-in earliest by Oct-23. As such, the FED may not cut rates in 2023.
The US 2Yr can still rise towards 5.25%, the US 10Yr can still rise towards 4.00%.
Gold has Resistance at $1950. If it falls towards $1800-1750, it can push the 10Yr up towards 4.0%.
Core PCE dipping
The Core PCE (4.42% in Dec-22), the Fed’s favourite inflation index, looks like it may have peaked and might come down towards 4.0% and lower in the coming months.
Aiding the fall would be the relatively low Crude prices and the dip in the Average Hourly Earnings data (see below).
That said, although the long-term trend average (see the red line) is less than 2%, we are not sure if the Core PCE can fall below 2.5% in the longer term. We will be keen to see whether it might dip only to 2.72% (as in Feb-73) or 3.55% (Jan-90), as hightlighted by the red circles.
