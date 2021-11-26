Global developments
The news of a new variant detected in South Africa which is markedly different from previous strains has triggered a bout of risk aversion across asset classes globally. UK and Israel have banned flights from South Africa. US yields are down 12-13bps in the 5y-30y tenors. Asian and EM currencies are lower against the Dollar. Low-yielding currencies such as Euro and JPY have strengthened. Crude is down about 2% with Brent at USD 81 per barrel. It will be important to see the extent of the spread of this new variant and also how much more transmissible it is.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty rallied yesterday to end 0.7% higher. 7200 is a crucial support for the Nifty. 17600 is now likely to act as a resistance.
Bonds and Rates
Domestic bonds saw another sideways session yesterday with the yield on benchmark 10y ending at 6.37%. 5y OIS is hovering around the 5.50% mark. We are likely to see a rally in domestic bonds today on lower US treasury yields and lower crude prices. The focus will be on the Rs 24000crs Gsec auction today.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded a narrow 10p 74.48-74.58 range yesterday. Today is the November exchange-traded currency derivative expiry. We may see some selling on fix on account of that. MSCI rebalancing related inflows too may curb upside in USD/INR. 1y forward yield had ended 3bps lower at 4.86% yesterday. 3m ATMF vols were a tad higher at 4.80%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.70 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
