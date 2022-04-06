Key highlights
India's services sector activity continued to recover in March as containment measures were lifted following a substantial slowdown in growth at the start of the year amid the new wave of COVID-19. The S&P Global India Services PMI increased to a three-month high of 53.6 in March from 51.8 in February.
Activity in China's services sector contracted at the sharpest pace in two years in March as a surge in coronavirus cases restricted mobility and weighed on demand. The Caixin services PMI dived to 42.0 in March from 50.2 in February.
Gold prices were flat as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials bolstered the dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, denting bullion's safe-haven demand and offsetting support from uncertainty around the Ukraine war.
The USDINR pair opened at 75.51 levels and traded in the range of 75.49-75.77 with an upside bias. The USDINR pair closed at 75.76. The USDINR pair traded higher today tracking the strong dollar ahead of US Federal Reserve minutes wherein members may hint of a possible 50 bps hike in the May FOMC meeting and weak domestic stocks. There were also fears of more sanctions being imposed on Russia for alleged war crimes, which may further distort the oil supply pushing prices further upward. Adding to this, there was also some FII outflows on fear of aggressive rate hike from the Fed to control inflation.
The pound traded flat against the US dollar on positive UK services data and ahead of the Fed minutes release. The British pound remained resilient so far this week before bulls gave into the bearish pressures yesterday, as the market sentiment took a big hit and smashed the risk-sensitive GBP alongside. The divergent monetary policy outlooks between the Fed and the BoE would keep the pound undermined against the US dollar.
Euro traded down against the US dollar tracking the strong dollar post the hawkish comments from Fed officials and risk-off sentiment globally. The prospect of the Federal Reserve quickly reducing its debt holdings was whipped up at the same time that fresh sanctions are being imposed on Russia dragging down the EURUSD pair.
Treasury yields continued to rise, with the US 2-year trading at 2.53% while 10 years hovered around 2.64% levels on the back of the rising expectation of the Fed's rate hike. India's 10-year benchmark traded sideways ahead of the RBI MPC meet which is due on Friday. The security closed the day at 6.918%.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended a volatile session nearly 1% lower, amid weakness across global markets as focus returned to the possibility of aggressive monetary policy tightening. Losses in financial and IT shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in metal stocks limited the downside. Broader markets stayed in the green throughout the day, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.59% and its smallcap counterpart edging up 0.12%.
"Focus to be on the FOMC Meeting Minutes due later today."
European stocks dropped as a renewed surge in bond yields hit investor sentiment, with tech shares among the biggest laggards. U.S. stock index futures also fell, signaling a second day of selling on Wall Street as investors feared aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation, with eyes on minutes from the central bank's March meeting. Focus today will be on minutes from the Fed’s March policy meeting, due later today, which is expected to unveil details of its likely plans to shrink its massive balance sheet as policymakers confront the highest inflation in four decades.
