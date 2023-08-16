USD: Sep '23 is Down at 102.975.
Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Down at 80.78.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 12 ticks and trading at 120.15.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 1 tick Higher and trading at 4454.25.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1937.40. Gold is 22 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Higher. Currently Europe is trading Mixed.
Possible challenges to traders
-
Building Permits is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Housing Starts is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Industrial Production m/m is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Meeting Minutes is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 8:30 AM EST as the S&P dived Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascension. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/15/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/15/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of market correlation Tuesday morning. All the instruments that we use for Market Correlation purposes was pointed Lower and the markets veered to the Downside. The Dow closed 361 points Lower and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Tuesday morning, we woke up to discover that our former president was indicted for the 4th (yes, the 4th) time. Consequently, all instruments that we use for Market Correlation purposes was Lower Tuesday morning. As many of you have heard me say repeatedly over the years "whenever you have the situation where everything is pointed Lower or conversely pointed Higher, you do NOT have a correlated market. Yesterday was such a day. All indices closed Lower by triple digits. Ironically the economic news reported was positive. Retail Sales and Core Retail Sales were Higher which led to another fear: the fear that the Fed won't be easing any time soon and may in fact hike further. Will this happen? We can't be sure but what we can be sure of is that the foreseeable future will hold a very volatile market.
