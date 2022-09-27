US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 113.775.

Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Up at 77.61.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Up 11 ticks and trading at 126.27.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 120 ticks Higher and trading at 3700.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1641.10. Gold is 77 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Sensex and Singapore exchanges which are Lower at the present time. Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major

HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 9:55 AM EST. Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/26/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the indices a Downside bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation or movement, hence the Downside Bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Lower by 330 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It would appear as though the markets are suffering from a severe case of malaise as they have moving steadily downwards since the FOMC Meeting last week. It would seem as though the markets are still gripped by fear. Fear og higher inflation, fear of a recession, fear of unemployment going Higher or perhaps all the above. Today we have a virtual tsunami of economic news as we have 10 reports to be released today, all of which are major. Will this move market direction? As in all things only time will tell......