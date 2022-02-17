Financials: March Bonds are currently 1’07 higher at 152’02, down 6 for the week. March 10 Year Notes are 14 higher over night at 126’08, unchanged for the week and 5 Year Notes 7 higher at 117’26.5, down 2 for the week. Yesterday’s release of the prior months FOMC minutes yielded no surprises confirming that rate hikes are coming in the near future, although there will be no specific calendar dates for when this will occur. The Fed will also start trimming its balance sheet of inventory of Bonds and Mortgage backed Securities at a future date. Another market moving event is the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine’s Eastern Border which has been a “hot zone” for years. It appears that Russia continues to build up its military presence despite its claims of the opposite. Fear of this being inflationary pressured Bonds to new recent lows, along with U.S. inflationary data, of 150’12. Yields continue rise with an emphasis on the shorter dated treasuries as the yield curve continues to flatten. Technically, the market tested and traded through the 151’16 support level before rallying above the 152’00 level as the trade seeks the safety of U.S. treasuries. The trend remains down with support now at the weeks low of 150’12. Resistance is now at 154’08.

Grains: March Corn is 3’6 higher at 650’6, down about 3 cents for the week. March soybeans are 16’6 higher at 1604’4, down 20 cents for the week. S. American weather and the state of affairs in Ukraine dominated these markets. Conventional wisdom says an unresolved conflict in Russia/Ukraine will cause supply disruption of essential grains in this eastern European breadbasket. Support for March Corn is currently 633’0 and for March Beans 1578’0.

Cattle: Apr. LC are currently unchanged at 146.925, down 90 points for the week. Apr. FC are 50 lower at 171.675. I still expect the spread between Live and Feeder Cattle to continue to narrow due to the high cost of feed grain. The trend is now sideways for LC and slightly down for FC. Support for Apr. LC is 145.60 and Resistance 148.60.

S&P: March S&P’s are currently 37.00 lower at 4433.00, down 82.00 for the week. Fear of the Fed raising rates and the Russia/Ukraine situation continue to pressure the equity markets. Support is currently 4350.00 and resistance 4515.00. Trend remains down.