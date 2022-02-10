Financials: March Bonds are currently 1’01 lower at 152’08, down 2’0 for the week. The 10 Year Note is 16 lower at 126’08, down 1’14 for the week. The 5 year is 12 lower at 117’28.25, down1’04 for the week. Yields have once again risen to levels not seen since 2020, the 2 year at 1.44, the 5 year at 1.87’ the 10 year at 1.19 and the 30 year at 2.28%. CPI this morning came in at =0.6% month over month compared with average estimate of 0.4%. This may signal a 50 basis point rise in interest rates at the March FMOC meeting of which I believe will be disruptive to equities. The 153’00 support level has been breached leaving the next level at 151’16. Resistance is now 155’08.
Grains: March Corn is up 6’6 at 653’4 and March Beans 30’0 higher at 1624”4. Continued dry weather in S. America has caused yield destruction and could continue in the short term. This should increase demand for U.S. product.
Cattle: April LC closed moderately high yesterday at 147.82, up 307 from last Wed. gaming about 200 points on April FC as expected given the higher prices of feed grains. Support for Apr. LC is 145.70 and Resistance 148.60. Near term the trend is up.
Silver: March Silver is down 2 cents at 23.32, up 90 cents for the week. Support remains at 22.13 and resistance is now 23.60. The overall trend is down as the market looks elsewhere for a return on equity.
S&P: Mar S&P’s are 62.00 lower at 4515.00. Fear of the Fed raising rates and higher inflation keep pressure on equities. Near term trend remains down. Support is 4370.00 and resistance 4580.00.
