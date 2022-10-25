In today's live stream, Mike showed both leaders and issues that have been decimated showing some reversal tendencies.
AUD/USD bulls start to move out ahead of CPI data today.
Big moves in the forex space keep prospects of volatility alive. Aussie Consumer Price Index is on the cards for the day ahead and the market structure is showing the data could make or break for the pair after a series of whipsaw in recent sessions.
EUR/USD broke solid resistance levels and reclaimed 0.9900
EUR/USD reclaims the 50-DMA and 0.9900 as bulls’ eye parity. Short term, the EUR/USD formed a bullish-pennant that targets 1.0010 as its profit target. Factors like speculations of a Fed pivot and solid US corporate earnings keep risk-perceived assets bid.
USDJPY trading at more “healthy” levels
A dollar’s sell-off unexpectedly aided the Bank of Japan. USD/JPY trades below 148.00 as investors moved away from the safe-haven greenback. Easing US Treasury yields also weighed on the pair.
Gold builds cushion around $1,650 as yields set to bleed further
Gold price (XAU/USD) is building a base around the critical support of $1,650.00 after correcting from Tuesday’s high at $1,662.45. The precious metal could resume its upside journey as the spirits of market participants are extremely optimistic.
Bitcoin price: Will BTC break $28,500 after record-breaking period of low volatility?
Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Glassnode argue that Bitcoin’s volatility has hit historical lows and a breakout in BTC is likely. Evaluating both the bullish and bearish scenario for Bitcoin price, analysts noted a conviction among BTC holders in the bear market.