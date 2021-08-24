US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 93.040.
Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Up at 66.30.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 9 ticks and trading at 165.17.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 39 ticks Higher and trading at 4485.25.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1805.10. Gold is 12 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with many of these exchanges trading in positive triple digit territory. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the German Dax.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/23/21
S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/23/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Monday morning and that usually represents an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 216 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Over the weekend President Biden conducted a press conference where he stated that if all Americans weren't evacuated from Afghanistan by August 31st, he would extend the deadline. Problem is either he or someone in the administration should talk to the Taliban as they have stated that August 31st is set in stone. In other news the FDA gave full clearance to the Pfizer vaccine to combat Covid 19. It is hoped that this news will increase the number of vaccinations administered. The markets took this as a positive and gained momentum to the point where the Dow closed Higher by triple digits and the other indices gained ground as well.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash
August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue?