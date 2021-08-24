US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 93.040.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Up at 66.30.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 9 ticks and trading at 165.17.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 39 ticks Higher and trading at 4485.25.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1805.10. Gold is 12 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with many of these exchanges trading in positive triple digit territory. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the German Dax.

Possible challenges to traders today

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/23/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/23/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Monday morning and that usually represents an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 216 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Over the weekend President Biden conducted a press conference where he stated that if all Americans weren't evacuated from Afghanistan by August 31st, he would extend the deadline. Problem is either he or someone in the administration should talk to the Taliban as they have stated that August 31st is set in stone. In other news the FDA gave full clearance to the Pfizer vaccine to combat Covid 19. It is hoped that this news will increase the number of vaccinations administered. The markets took this as a positive and gained momentum to the point where the Dow closed Higher by triple digits and the other indices gained ground as well.