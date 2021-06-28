FCA bans Binance
Bianace’s operation have been barred by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK over the weekend. Binance is one of the most popular exchange for investing in cryptocurrencies used by investors all over the world.
According to the Financial Times, just last month, the platform posted trade volumes valued at $1.5 trillion. The company has until Wednesday to cease operations and comply with the FCA's orders.
The ban was imposed after Japanese officials warned that Binance was engaging in illicit cryptocurrency trading with Japanese nationals. This is not the first time that Japan's Financial Services Agency has issued a warning about the company's illegal activities. The first notice was issued in 2018. Binance's services are still available to UK investors in other jurisdictions.
The FCA's intervention is an example of how regulators around the world are tightening their grip on the use of cryptocurrencies to combat the risks of illegal activities such as money laundering, terrorism financing, and fraud.
Dow Jones
Many blue chip stocks in the Dow index rose by nearly 1%. Nike, Procter & Gamble, and UnitedHealth were among the best performers, while Walt Disney, Home Depot, and Chevron were among the laggards.
Asian stock markets
Asian Pacific stock markets were mixed today following the release of a report by China's National Bureau of Statistics indicating that industrial firm profits increased by 36.4% year on year (YOY) in May, compared to the 57% YOY growth reported in April.
The Nikkei 225 index in Japan declined 0.20% in morning trade, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose nearly 0.03%. As of 10:50 p.m. EST, the ASX 200 index was down 0.24%, and Seoul's Kospi had declined 0.21%. Trading on Hong Kong’s stock exchange was halted because of a black rainstorm warning, which is expected to continue until Tuesday morning.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
