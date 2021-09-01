Outlook: We wrote yesterday that the ADP forecast of private sector jobs would be the biggie today, but also important is how markets respond to the ISM manufacturing PMI for August. In July, it fell to 59.5 from 60.6, the weakest in 6 months and below the forecast for a small rise to 60.9. This time, the consensus forecast is for another drop to 58.6, although Trading Economics is less pessimistic and offers 59. Still, both forecasts embody yet another drop.

In July, two components took the curse off the PMI–rising employment and falling prices. The index itself is important and the WSJ asserts it will be a test of whether (or how much) Delta slowed the recovery, but it we get another month of rising employment, it can seem like a basis for the Fed to keep its taper promise, regardless of the oval number. Then there’s the ADP private sector jobs forecast (from 330,000 last month). The consensus forecast of the forecast is 613,000, although Trading Economics has 500,000. If the consensus is correct, that’s almost a doubling of jobs and even the lesser TE forecast is a big jump. If the ISM jobs component AND the ADP forecast come in much higher than in July, it would mean Delta Fear was watered down.

Both bits of data today can overcome yesterday’s big negative, falling consumer confidence. Then the question becomes whether this sets off a round of dollar firmness on the happy growth story, especially with China slowing down, putting the US back on top. Analysts guess that the euro is stalled until we see the US data today. Favorable numbers can restore the growth narrative. Not being mentioned as a possible euro-negative is the German election on Sept 26, but it seems unlikely that losing Merkel can go without notice in finance, especially with so many competitors for the job.

There is also a whiff of a hint of some ECB board members unhappy about the high inflation rate and already agitating for a reduction in QE, i.e., ECB tapering. This time it’s Austria and the Netherlands wondering out loud, instead of the usual suspect, the BBK. We don’t believe it for a moment–Lagarde just got the average inflation concession (from the 2% hard line) and isn’t going to cave at the first bad number.

ADP on forecast and the jobs component of the ISM PMI can overwhelm Delta Fear, which never got a foothold. Apparently tapering (by any central bank) has stopped being a factor now that we all believe tapering and rate changes are disconnected, which is silly because obviously tapering must precede rate changes. We think we see growth optimism re-emerging and that favors the CAD, AUD, EM’s–and the dollar.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

