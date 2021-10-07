Family offices are hunting for opportunities again, here is what they are looking at

Family offices are once again on the hunt as global economy emerges out of coronavirus related pandemic. There is no doubt that during the Covid-19 pandemic the main focus has been on the work from home related investments which without any doubts smashed all their estimates. But now, that trade isn’t that fruitful and family offices are looking for new areas of growth for their portfolio.

The UAE

There is no doubt that the UAE has proven its status to the whole world that it has the ability to execute anything at any level. The region not only has the tallest building in the world and largest shopping mall in the world but now it is attracting people from the whole world for the biggest expo in the world.

A large number of family houses are looking at the Middle East as a potential area of investment especially that the Dubai Expo 2020 has started and there are number of areas of investments which is catching their interest. The main areas of investment focus for family businesses are sustainable energy and fintech. In light of this, UAE hosted the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) this week.

Clean and sustainable energy

The main focus in this expo is on the sustainability and clean energy after all this is the area which will experience the most growth in the coming years.

Sir Anthony Ritossa, from the Ritossa Family Office who held the 16th conference in Dubai told me “the UAE is a massive area of interest among family offices as they know that here anything is possible. The government provides all the support which helps entrepreneurs to achieve new highs. For family offices they want to make investments in those places where they don’t have regulatory hurdles in bringing the most challenging projects to fruition. The UAE has a massive potential, and we are looking at clean energy area as one of the area of interest.”

He added “electricity is the backbone of the majority of economic activities carried out around the world in the modern era. As a result, it is critical for countries to develop alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, and even tidal power.”

Working towards a sustainable and clean future, UAE is actively looking for ways to reduce harmful emissions. The country is currently in the process of building a pumped storage hydro power plant capable of generating 250MW of energy in the Hajar mountains. The project is facilitated by ABB Power Grids and is one of a kind among hydropower projects in the Middle East. The plant is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

Ritossa said “business activity and investment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have begun to pick up steam following effective steps taken by the government to curb the rise in coronavirus cases and provide a safe environment for companies to resume operations and thrive. Companies expect to boost their revenues by about 50% over the next 12 months as the economy recovers.

Furthermore, with the ongoing global power crisis and rising fuel prices wreaking havoc in Europe and China, nations must act quickly to accelerate clean and renewable energy projects. Leaders must persuade their governments to invest in environmentally friendly projects before the planet reaches a tipping point, with the consequences being borne by our future generations.

Fintech sector

Fintech is the future of the financial sector, just as sustainable energy is the future of power. Over the last few months, funds have been gradually growing within the UAE and the MENA region in general. As per reports, UAE shelters 46% of fintech companies in the MENA region, and this statistic is only expected to move upward from now on. Similarly, investment in the digital financial sector expanded by 49% in the first half of 2021. The new revolution is working to offer consumers a seamless digital experience consisting of accurate and efficient transactions.

Ritossa said “over the past couple of years, investment in fintech companies has been constantly rising, and as of now, UAE is considered to be at the forefront of the aforementioned fintech revolution in the Middle East region. The UAE was able to accomplish this feat because of its low barriers to entry, better agility, and forward-thinking vision. The UAE government is also working to attract international firms to the region in order to promote globalization.”

Furthermore, many incubation centers, such as Hub 71 and Innovation Hub, are active in the region, supporting firms and individuals alike in exploring new ideas. The DIFC innovation hub is aiding fintech in their expansionary activities by contributing $100 million to its FinTech accelerator programme. Similarly, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) also holds an event in Abu Dhabi for companies to raise much-needed funding from other venture capital firms.

The reason for UAE's ever-expanding fintech sector is that 45% of total wealth in the region is held in cash, which is higher compared to any standard. This means that a significant amount of capital is simply sitting idle, generating no returns for investors. This is the gap that fintech companies are capitalising on, as there were few domestically available platforms that aided in investing quickly, easily, and securely without having to rely on foreign platforms charging higher fees.

The bottom line

The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has rendered traditional ways of doing tasks obsolete, hastening a revolution that was already underway. The pandemic has shown nations that our ecosystem is extremely fragile and must be safeguarded in order for our children to have a secure and healthy future. This is why family offices in the UAE are investing in renewable energy going forward. Similarly, fintech is also very important because as the world goes digital, it is increasingly important to invest in methods facilitating secure and efficient financial transactions.