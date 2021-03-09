Please see the following market comments from Joshua Mahony, Senior Market Analyst at IG, a global leader in online trading
Tech stocks are leading the way today, with a pullback in US Treasury yields bringing relief for momentum stocks. Meanwhile, commodities are on the back foot, with iron ore following on from the recent collapse in nickel.
- Yields pull back to the benefit of tech stocks
- Reflation trade continues to be the focus going forward
- Commodities on the back foot as iron ore drops 8%
Today has seen tech stocks fight back after a fortnight of suffering, with the Nasdaq trading 3.5% higher. The rise in US 10Y Treasury yields has acted as a significant driver of downside for growth/momentum stocks, with traders instead shifting their assets towards reflation assets. However, with yields pulling back today, we have seen those growth stocks jump at the opportunity to regain lost ground. Unfortunately, while we have seen yields fall to the benefit of gold and tech stocks, the recovery in yields looks likely to resume before long given lofty expectations for the 2021 economic bounce back. Despite the tech outperformance we are seeing today, hopes for an economic recovery continue to benefit high-street names in the UK. Mitchells & Butlers, Trainline.com, and National Express do highlight the expectations that domestic activity will improve markedly as we go forward.
Precious metals have enjoyed a boost today, as falling yields take some pressure off the likes of gold and silver. Recent declines have taken gold into a nine-month low, yet the bulls are dipping their toes in once again as falling yields boost sentiment. From a UK market perspective, the hefty commodity-focus has provided a welcome boost over the course of the past year. However, recent weakness across the likes of copper, nickel, and iron ore has dealt a significant blow towards valuations of UK miners and the Australian dollar. Today has seen iron ore follow the recent capitulation in nickel prices, with a 8% decline in Australia’s biggest export dealing a blow to AUD.
