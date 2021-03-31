In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Gold is testing the ultimate long-term support again. This time, we do have a chance for a double bottom formation.

Silver is in a slightly worse situation as we are still quite far from crucial supports and a lot can happen in the meantime.

Indices are climbing higher like there is no tomorrow.

The EURUSD with a bounce from the 38,2% Fibonacci. That can be the end of USD strength.

THE USDCHF is possibly starting a bearish correction as the price is currently drawing the shooting star on a daily chart.

The GBPUSD is reversing, which is denying a quite sweet sell signal from yesterday.

The NZDCAD breaks the lower line of the flag and aims lower.

The EURPLN stays above the upper line of the triangle proving that this pattern is super effective.