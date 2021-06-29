Economic recovery in Russia and fading political risks has supported RUB since April.

We expect RUB to edge moderately higher, especially against the EUR, targeting EUR/RUB at 81 in 12M.

The key risk to RUB crosses remain political in nature.

Strong economic recovery in Russia together with fading political risks has supported the Ruble since April. In line with broad Europe, growth in the Russian services sector has continued to accelerate (Chart 1) and the Google Mobility indicator reached pre-covid levels in late May. This is well in line with central bank’s expectation of economic activity having reached pre-pandemic level as of today (Q2). As the recovery is ongoing, the central bank is hawkish and political risks are fading, RUB may see further support from here.

Inflation pressures continue to pick up with both headline and core inflation reaching above 6% y/y in May, clearly above the central bank’s 4% target (Chart 2). The Central Bank of Russia reacted by hiking rates by 50bp to 5.50% in the June meeting and signalling further hikes in the coming meetings. Thus, the CB’s focus on stability in FX as a precursor to taking inflation lower has been a boon for RUB against USD and EUR alike.

Political tensions between Russia and Ukraine have eased since spring, with Russia pulling back most of the troops that were temporarily located near the border. From FX perspective, we continue to see the political situation between Russia and the west as a looming tail risk. Over the past years, Russia has tended to move from skirmish to skirmish, and the recent incident of Russia allegedly firing warning shots towards a UK warship near Crimea acts as a reminder of Russia’s strategy of maintaining constant pressure in the area.

Lockdowns, rising inflation, politics and low oil prices were headwinds for the Ruble in 2020 but these factors have turned supportive for stronger RUB. Global risk sentiment has also been supportive, and we expect this to continue going forward. We expect both USD/RUB and EUR/RUB to edge moderately lower, targeting EUR/RUB at 81 in 12M.

