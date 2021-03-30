USOIL sees bearish momentum stalling
WTI climbed back in anticipation of extended production cuts by OPEC+ in their upcoming meeting in April. The pullback would be temporary as an RSI divergence showed a loss in the sell-off.
Following a rebound from the support at 57.20, an RSI double top in the overbought area suggests that the US crude has been consolidating in search of momentum.
The latest breakout above the psychological level at 62.00 is a confirmation that buyers have regained control and the price could be on its way to 65.
USD/CAD recovers towards supply area
The recent retreat in oil prices has weighed on the loonie while the US dollar kept the high ground across the board. The pair is grinding higher towards the supply zone near 1.27.
However, selling pressure is likely to intensify as the US dollar tests the 20 and 30-day moving averages on the daily chart, within a year-long downtrend.
1.2540 is the immediate support and a bearish breakout could further depress the price action.
To the upside, 1.2680 is the hurdle to lift before the bulls could press for a reversal.
US 30 tests a record high
Stock markets recouped losses from previous choppy sessions as investors saw the dip as an opportunity.
After rallying above the former resistance at 32500, the Dow Jones is making an attempt at the previous high at 33250. A bullish breakout could extend the rally to new record highs.
While market sentiment remains positive, an overbought RSI could prompt a pullback driven by profit takings.
The demand area between 32500 and 32700 could see strong buying interest if the index cools off.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 1.1750 amid rising yields
EUR/USD falls towards 1.1750 amid surging US Treasury yields. Rising inflation expectations and vaccine progress boost US rates, underpinning the dollar. Growing coronavirus concerns keep the euro pressured. German CPI awaited.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.