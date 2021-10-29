Facebook (FB Stock) renamed to Meta ($MVRS), Apple and Amazon shares fall on latest earnings [Video]

- Headlines in play & market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- Facebook renames itself to Meta (3:32).
- Apple declined 3.5% aftermarket post earnings (6:51).
- Amazon down 4% on weak earnings and outlook (7:50).
- AmplifyME Market Maker podcast (10:38).
- ECB sources say Lagarde mild push back on rates reflects view (11:13).
- Biden $1.75trl spending plan (13:20).
- Evergrande still surviving (14:15).
- Coal futures continues dramatic decline (14:50).
- Main calendar events for today (16:08).
