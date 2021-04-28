Anything less than super-beat could dent appetite in Facebook, Apple trading as it has been the case with Microsoft. And could Powell dare to bring the taper talk on the table?
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC
Gold bears extend their control amid rising Treasury yields, DXY. XAU/USD looks to test $1760 amid rising wedge breakdown on the 1CH chart. All eyes on the all-important FOMC decision.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.