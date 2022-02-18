The purchasing managers' sentiment survey for February will be published on Monday (February 21). While sentiment in industry rose slightly again in January at a high level, it fell significantly in the service provider sector. The rapid rise in new Covid-19 infections in the Eurozone in January had a strong impact on both demand and supply for service providers in January.

Now that new Covid-19 infections have been falling rapidly in almost all Eurozone countries since February, allowing restriction measures to be lifted, we expect service provider sentiment to brighten in February. In contrast, the already good mood of industry should at best stabilize. For both manufacturing and service providers, high rates of price increases for intermediate goods remain a challenge.

EZ – Producer prices in focus for inflation

The current significant increase in industrial producer prices in the Eurozone reflects the global trend, after the annual rate of change in producer prices in China and the US in the last 12 months showed a similar trend. The significant increase in global producer prices can be attributed to the upward trend in commodity prices, as well as the strains on supply chains, some of which have been severe in 2021. Supply chains have suffered from Covid restriction measures on one hand (e.g. temporary closure of key port facilities), on the other hand from the strong shift in demand from services to goods, particularly in the US.

Fortunately, producer prices in China have been easing slightly since October. We attribute this to the slowdown in raw material prices and the gradual easing of global supply chain issues. For example, in the US, the volume of goods consumed has already fallen significantly from the highs of March 2021 but is still well above the historical trend. In our view, this has increased the likelihood that Eurozone producer prices could also lose momentum in the coming months. As producer prices are a leading indicator for consumer prices, this should also have a dampening effect on inflation in the Eurozone with a further time lag. A sustained easing of global price momentum would be an important factor in improving business and consumer sentiment and thus supporting a stable economic recovery.

