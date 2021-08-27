Next week (August 31), a first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for August will be published. In July, inflation rose to + 2.2% y/y (previously +1.9% y/y). Energy prices were the main driver of this increase, while core inflation fell to +0.7% y/y (previously +0.9% y/y). In July of the previous year, the postponement of summer sales caused an unusually strong increase in the price level in Italy and France; this high comparative value slowed down the dynamics of core inflation this year. In contrast, from July of the previous year (until December), a temporary reduction in VAT in Germany artificially dampened the price level. Due to the low comparative values from the previous year, Germany's core inflation rate rose significantly in July, unlike in Italy and France. Overall, at the Eurozone level, the special effects from Italy and France predominated in July.

We expect headline inflation to rise further in August. Core inflation, in particular, should show a significant increase because the dampening special effect from France and Italy will disappear and, at the same time, the upward pressure on prices in Germany will continue, due to low comparative values from the previous year. In addition, upward pressure from energy prices on headline inflation will persist, due to a continued rise in European electricity prices in August. In general, we expect headline inflation to remain buoyant until December. On one hand, this is due to the unusually low comparative values of core inflation from the previous year; on the other hand, it is due to the persistently high European electricity prices. By the beginning of January 2022, the level of core inflation comparables will normalize, leading us to expect a gradual decline in headline inflation. We therefore expect headline inflation to fall to 1.6% in 2022, after rising to 2.0% in the current year.

EZ – why are electricity prices rising?

European electricity prices have decoupled from global oil prices over the last few months, providing a sustained boost to Eurozone energy prices. In July and August, electricity prices in Germany rose to historic highs. There are two main factors behind this development. An unexpectedly long and cold winter in 2020/21 forced the increased use of gas and coal-fired power plants. This increased use of fossil fuels caused a rise in CO2 prices in the EU emissions trading scheme, which increased electricity prices. In addition, strong gas consumption has caused European gas storage stocks to plummet, triggering an increase in gas prices over the summer. The recent tightening of the EU's climate targets under the "Green Deal" now comes at an inopportune time, as it caused a further increase in the already high CO2 prices in emissions trading, and thus also in electricity prices.

Due to European climate policy, energy prices in the Eurozone will remain exposed to sustained upward pressure in the coming years, because the EU's climate targets were once again significantly tightened as part of the "Green Deal". The EU's greenhouse gas emissions are to fall by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990; previously, a reduction target of 40% was aimed for. In order to achieve this goal, the EU intends to accelerate the annual reduction of CO2 certificates in Europe-wide emissions trading, to which CO2 trading has already reacted in anticipation with price increases. This measure primarily affects utilities and large-scale industry. In addition, from 2025/26, CO2 emissions trading is also to be established for road and maritime traffic in order to increase the pressure to save energy in the transport sector. At the same time, the greenhouse gas reduction targets for the member states were also significantly increased via the effort sharing scheme, which primarily affects the building sector, agriculture, and, by 2025/26, the transport sector.

As electricity from renewable energy sources is to gradually replace fossil fuels, the influence of European electricity prices on Eurozone inflation will increase in the coming years. In contrast, the global price development of fossil energy sources (oil and gas) will play an increasingly subordinate role. The share of electricity in the EU's energy mix is expected to rise to around 30% by 2030 (2015: around 23%) and significantly to 50% by 2050. The contribution of renewable energies to electricity production is to increase to around 35% by 2030 and to 99% by 2050. In contrast, the use of fossil fuels is expected to drop drastically from the current level of around 60% to 4% by 2050.

From an economic point of view, it is above all investments that benefit from the tightening of climate targets, especially in renewable energy sources, electromobility and building renovation. The EU estimates that the tightening of climate targets will increase annual investment requirements in the energy sector by EUR 100bn to EUR 440bn by 2030. Rising energy prices, on the other hand, will burden private consumption and disproportionately affect lower income groups. In order to cushion this, a social fund for climate protection is to provide EUR 72.2bn over a period of seven years for the renovation of buildings, access to emission-free and low-emission mobility and for income subsidies.

